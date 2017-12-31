Comedian and actress Deirdre O'Kane didn't have to think twice when she was asked to take part in the second season of RTÉ's Dancing with the Stars. Her answer was an emphatic and unequivocal no. Not now, not ever. No, no and no.

Shall we Dance? Deirdre O'Kane and Tomás O'Leary on their plans to win Dancing with the Stars

"It wouldn't have even entered my head," she says as we chat during a break from rehearsals at a studio in Dublin's Docklands, "even when I was watching it last year, I thought, 'I wouldn't be doing that'."

Former Ireland and Munster scrum-half Tomás O'Leary had his own misgivings when he was contacted by a producer from ShinaWil production company a week after he announced his retirement from rugby. "I had reservations about putting myself out there," he admits, "and I was worried about having absolutely no dance experience." It was a terrifying proposition for the rugby player, certainly, but a tantalising prospect for us viewers. After all, we don't just tune in to celebrity-driven dance shows for the fancy footwork, the sparkle and the spectacle. We park ourselves on the sofa, week after week, to witness the learning curve of the contestants - specifically the outsiders, the underdogs and the ones with two left feet.

Puttin' on the ritz: Deirdre O' Kane. Photo: Naomi Gaffey

As Tomás hummed and hawed, the producers continued to encourage Deirdre, talking her into a studio visit with one of the dancers - "just to see how you get on". Meanwhile, Tomás discussed the offer with his wife and business partner, Julie, who told him to go for it and, more importantly, to enjoy it.

Deirdre's husband - director and screenwriter Stephen Bradley - was equally encouraging. "He's always supportive," she says. "He's like, 'Whatever... Do you want to do it? Do it.'" But it was actually her friend, fellow actor and James Bond star Andrew Scott, who convinced her to give it a go. "I rely on Andrew for decision-making, and I really value his opinion," she explains.

"He said, 'Why would you not be dancing? It's not Celebrities Cleaning Toilets. It's dance. Dance is joyous!'" She signed up soon afterwards.

Tomás wears, hat, The Hat Shop, Dublin 2; black jacket, Strellson, Arnotts. Photo: Naomi Gaffey

Deirdre and Tomás will be joined by other celebrity contestants: broadcasters Marty Morrissey and Maia Dunphy, publisher Norah Casey, comedian Bernard O'Shea, camogie star Anna Geary, Olympic bronze medalist Rob Heffernan, Erin McGregor, fitness model and sister of Conor, and Jake Carter, brother of Nathan) and himself a singer. Former Miss Ireland Aoife Walsh was forced to pull out of the line-up before Christmas after fracturing her toe during rehersals.

Tomás isn't the only sportsman in the lineup, but he has nonetheless braced himself for some gentle ribbing from his former teammates.

"They're really hard on the guys," explains Deirdre. "There's pink shirts and glitter and diamonds and fake tan." Tomás interjects here, keen to point out that the fake tan is not a personal choice, rather a required part of the pomp and pageantry.

"Well, apparently, for all the shows, all the dancers do it... so they said we should embrace it," he explains. "And I might as well be hung for a sheep as a lamb…" On the plus side, he says his costume is relatively understated in comparison to some of the other male contestants.

Deirdre, on the other hand, has been fitted for a couple of showstoppers. "I like my first costume because it has a lot of fringes on it," she says. "When I move, the dress moves more. So I'm hoping the dress will do a lot of the work!" Not that she's slacking… the Dancing with the Stars training schedule is intense, and Deirdre and Tomás are already feeling the pressure. "I'm from a professional sports background but the level of professionalism and ability of the dancers would blow your mind," says Tomás.

"It makes you super-aware of your body," agrees Deirdre. "I'm very aware of what I'm eating. I'm standing taller. I'm pulling everything in. And I'm trying to eat less." She has already lost five pounds, which isn't all that surprising to her. When she told Des Bishop, who was a contestant in last year's show, that she had signed up, he told her that he was fitter than he has ever been in his life while dancing on the show. Deirdre practised Irish dancing as a child, which, according to Tomás, is a "big advantage" in this competition. "I can definitely move my feet," she concedes, "but I'm really bad with the rest of my body." She also practises Pilates, although the mother-of-two (Holly, 12, and Daniel, 9) was so busy this last 18 months that her fitness schedule all but went out the window. "When they asked me [to be a contestant], I started to think, 'Could I do it in a year's time? Go off and get fit and then come back in a year and do it?'"

As a sportsman of the new generation, Tomás also knows his way around a Pilates ring, and he has practised yoga too. "The rugby lads have really embraced all of that," he says, "so I guess the next step for them is to embrace dance. "Obviously the agility of the rugby players is nowhere near what the dancers are capable of - but some of the rugby players are really flexible so I guess there are some parallels there." As for dancing experience, he can "throw a few shapes… not that they're any good". "It's no use to you here anyway," he adds, "because it's all about your frame and the steps are so detailed. And I don't think being good on a dance floor in a nightclub in Cork is going to have any correlation to being semi-good in the ballroom in Dancing with the Stars."

He's right of course, but as we saw last season with 'Dancing Dessie' Cahill and winner Aidan O'Mahony, winning over the judges is one thing, while winning over the nation is quite another. "Personality obviously counts for a lot," agrees Deirdre. "Marty [Morrissey], for example, is already adored. Marty is not going out early. People will lift up the phone for him." Apparently he can dance too. "Bernard [O'Shea] came out the other day and said, 'Marty Morrissey is like a butterfly in there!'"

"He can glide across the floor, like," agrees Tomás. The conversation turns into a rapid-fire assessment of the other contestants: - Deirdre: "Erin can dance, and I can tell Jake can dance too."

- Tomás: "Oh, Jake can dance." - Deirdre: "And he's 19." - Tomás: "And he's a performer... he's on stage."

- Deirdre: "I think Anna can dance, she's fast on her feet. And I just know that Erin can dance. As you say, Jake is a showman and I think every young girl in the country is going to fall in love with him. He's got it all going on." - Tomás: "He's not hard to look at." - Deirdre: "And he's so likeable." - Tomás: "He's a charmer... and Rob is a gas one. Plus he's fit."

- Deirdre: "We all love Rob." - Tomás: "He's probably the fella who's training the hardest." Have they seen each other dance? "We've seen each other's group dance," says Tomás, "and Deirdre is brilliant in it." "He's totally joking," she rails. "I was shocking yesterday - I had to copy everyone in front of me."

Like last season, each of the couples has to master a different dance genre each week. They have seven days to perfect their routine before they perform live to the nation. There is no elimination for the first two weeks, but after that, one celebrity and their dancing partner will leave the competition each week until the final on Sunday, March 25. Tomás is dancing the foxtrot in the first show, the footwork for which is painstakingly precise. Deirdre is performing an "insane" jive. The other challenge for these two contestants is keeping all the balls in the air. Deirdre writes from 8.30am until 11.30am and rehearses from noon until 5pm. Then she starts the second shift of food shopping, laundry, cooking and homework. Tomás is kept busy running luxury watch brand TOLD & Co, which he set up with his wife in 2015, and being a dad to Jamie (2). "When he hears music he'll start dancing," laughs Tomás. "He can move better than me at the moment so hopefully I can catch up with him." The rugby player says he wouldn't be the type to bust out a few moves when he's home alone, but this is probably because the music he likes - The Verve, The Coronas, Hermitage Green - isn't exactly four-on-the-floor stuff. Lately, though, he has been pushing back the couch in the living room and practising his foxtrot with Julie. "Whenever Julie and I get in an embrace or a hold, Jamie comes running over to join in so it ends up being the three of us. He loves it!" Deirdre, meanwhile, has been practising her moves while walking the pier in Dun Laoghaire. She's also been looking back at old episodes of Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing with the Stars. Her favourites are Nicole Scherzinger on the US version of DWTS and Darcey Bussell on Strictly and, like many of us, she was rooting for Debbie McGee in the last season of the UK show. She'll also be watching La La Land - the Oscar-winning film that inspired Weekend's photoshoot - for the umpteenth time. Julie has tried to get Tomás to watch it, but he's more of a Saturday Night Fever man. It's obvious that Julie will be one of Tomás's biggest supporters as he takes to the dancefloor, but does she have any concerns about the infamous relationship-ending 'Strictly curse'? Tomás laughs heartily. "I know people want to imagine that all this kind of stuff is going on but it's certainly not. It's not the right environment for it either." Deirdre, who's hoping to stay in the competition long enough to learn the tango, nods her head in agreement. Besides, she says, her husband couldn't care less about her performing an intimate hip-to-hip routine with a male dance partner. "My fella is so used to me having to kiss [actors] with my acting. He's a filmmaker so he's just, 'Get stuck in and do the work'. "For him, time is money. He's thinking, 'Get it done, get it done quickly and don't be wasting my time'." It's still early in the process but it's clear that these two have developed a genuine passion for dance. "It's actually all I want to do now," says Deirdre. "Before this competition, I was thinking, 'God, isn't it dreadful: I'm not even 50 yet and dancing is gone for me'." "It's back for you, though," says Tomás. "It's back now," she delights, with a clap of her hands. "It's so enjoyable," continues Tomás. "It releases positive endorphins and you just feel good afterwards. You start smiling and laughing like a kid again. I'd like to think there is a place for it in my life [after Dancing with the Stars] but we'll see how it works in the real world. So does that mean that they are in it to win it? "I'm in it not to make a show of myself, really," says Tomás. "But now that we've started practising it's really enjoyable and really fun so I want to prolong that process as long as possible." "I think that's it exactly," says Deirdre. "Not in it to win it... but don't want to go. You're in it for the journey - and you want to see how much you can learn." 'Dancing with the Stars' starts on RTÉ One at 6.30pm on Sunday, January 7 and runs until March 25

Weekend Magazine