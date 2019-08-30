September streaming: Sacha Baron Cohen, Russell Crowe, Kevin Bacon in new series from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sky/Now TV

As silly season finally draws to a close, both RTE and Virgin Media Television have announced their autumn schedules boasting the usual suspects and a few interesting new additions, mainly in drama, with Dublin Murders, based on the Tana French novels, coming to RTE and Blood season 2 and Darklands arriving on Virgin. But are they any match for what's in store on the streaming schedule? Let's take a look at the highlights for September...

Okay, so technically it's not September quite yet, but The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance has just landed on Netflix and worth catching this weekend, especially if you're of an age where you're familiar with Jim Henson's 1982 film. This update is a 10-part prequel with voies from Taron Egerton, Mark Hamill, Helena Bonham Carter, Eddie Izzard and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

American Horror Story: 1984, Sky/NOW TV

Now, to September and an addition which doesn't have a release date on Sky/Now TV just yet but worth keeping an eye out for - American Horror Story returns for its mysterious ninth series AHS: 1984, which channels the slasher flicks of the time. Emma Roberts, Cody Fern, Billie Lourd, Gus Kenworthy and DeRon Horton play aerobics instructors who take up jobs as counsellors at a summer camp.

September 1

Dirty Dancing, Netflix

Take yourself back to 1963 and a transformative summer for 17 year old Frances 'Baby' Houseman. Jennifer Grey stars as the sheltered teen who learns the ways of the world through dance, and more, thanks to Patrick Swayze's dance instructor.

September 2

Celtic Women: Ancient Land, Sky Arts/NOW TV

Filmed against the backdrop of the historic Johnstown Castle in County Wexford, Ireland, the multi-platinum Irish folk music sensation Celtic Women play a special concert featuring songs from their 13th studio album, Ancient Land.

September 4

Marcel Duchamp: Art of the Impossible, Sky/NOW TV

Documentary exploring the life, philosophy and impact of one of the most influential early 20th century modernists, Marcel Duchamp. The film breaks down Duchamp’s ideas and applies them to both historical events and the modernist explosion that blanketed the early 20th century.

September 5

The Loudest Voice, Sky/NOW TV

Based on extensive reporting by Gabriel Sherman in his bestselling book The Loudest Voice In The Room, this series tells the story of Fox News founder Roger Ailes. Starring Russell Crowe, Naomi Watts and Sienna Miller, it aims to shed light on the psychology that drives the political process from the top down. Seth MacFarlane also stars in the series which focuses primarily on the last ten years.

September 6

The Spy, Netflix

In the 1960s, Israeli clerk-turned-secret agent Eli Cohen goes deep undercover inside Syria on a perilous, years-long mission to spy for Mossad. Sacha Baron Cohen stars as Cohen, a man who wants nothing more than to be of service to his country, but he does his job so well that he finds it hard to strip off his double identity. Noah Emmerich plays Dan Peleg, Eli’s Mossad handler who tries to ease his own guilt over the sacrifices Eli makes. Also starring Hadar Ratzon Rotem, and Waleed Zuaiter.

Jack Whitehall Travels with Father: Season 3, Netflix

The British comedian and his dad are back for a third series. This time Jack is living and working in LA and hopes to convince his dad Michael to move to teh US by showing him what the American West has to offer.

September 10

Evelyn, Netflix

Not the Irish weepie starring Pierce Brosnan, but rather a documetary in which a man and his two siblings take an epic walk from Scotland to London to find peace and acceptance 12 years after their brother's death by suicide.

September 13

El Corazón de Sergio Ramos, Amazon Prime

The eight-episode docuseries about the captain of Real Madrid and one of the most iconic football players in the world, Sergio Ramos, follows him as he leads his teammates through a difficult patch and features interviews with friends and family members as well as tracing his beginnings in Seville to leadership at the national team and Real Madrid.

Undone, Amazon Prime

From the creators of BoJack Horseman, this new animation charts a woman's complex journey to unlock her past and solve the mystery of her father's death. Created using rotoscope animation, a process never before used in episodic TV.

Temple, Sky One/Now TV

Mark Strong heads a cast including Carice van Houten and Daniel Mays in a new eight part drama, Temple, set in the secret world beneath London’s Temple tube station and written by Irish playwright Mark O’Rowe.

The Chef Show: Volume 2, Netflix

Actor/director Jon Favreau and award-winning Chef Roy Choi reunite after their critically acclaimed film Chef to embark on a new adventure - experimenting with their favourite recipes and techniques, baking, cooking, exploring and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the entertainment and culinary world.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Netflix

While you wait on the ninth season due to his Sky/Now TV this month, you can catch up on the eighth, Apocalypse, one of the stronger additions to the series.

September 18

David Brent: Life on the Road, Netflix

Ricky Gervais inhabits the skin of arguably his most popular character in this hilarious mockumentary which sees The Office man attempt to live his dream of being a rock star.

September 19

The Lego Batman Movie, Netflix

A rare, joyously imaginative sequel. Watch with the kids. Or alone, without guilt.

September 20

Bohemian Rhapsody, Sky/Now TV

The Oscar-winning Queen biopic starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury is not to be missed if only for the last 20 minutes.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie, Netflix

Fans of Zach Galifianakis and his original Funny or Die series will no doubt enjoy the feature version in which he, and his crew, take a road trip to conduct high-profile celebrity interviews.

Savage X Fenty Show, Amazon Prime

Watch the second annual Savage X Fenty Show, a runway show celebrating the new Fall/Winter 2019 collection from Rihanna, taking place during New York Fashion Week in conjunction with NYFW. The show will feature a mix of models, actors, and dancers.

Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates, Netflix

An Inconvenient Truth director Davis Guggenheim helms this three-part documentary that explores the mind and motivations of Bill Gates. After stepping down as CEO of Microsoft, Gates began what is undeniably one of the greatest professional second acts in modern history when he shifted his time and considerable intellect toward solving some of the world’s most persistent problems. Includes interviws with Bill and Melinda Gates, their family, partners in philanthropy and business and more.

Criminal, Netflix

This procedural comprises 12 unique stories set in 4 different countries: France, Spain, Germany and the UK. It takes place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite, focusing on the mental conflict between detectives and suspects.

September 25

City on A Hill, Sky Atlantic/Now TV

Based on an original idea by Ben Affleck, this new U.S. drama is a fictional account of a policing initiative that became known as the 'Boston Miracle’. Leading the cast is Kevin Bacon as Jackie Rhodes, alongside Aldis Hodge who plays District Attorney Decourcy Ward.

September 26

Call Me By Your Name, Netflix

Luca Guadagnino's excellent drama, based on a novel by Andre Aciman stars Timothee Chalamet as a 17-year-old who has a sexual awakening thanks to a handsome stranger (Armie Hammer). Beautiful.

Frayed, Sky/Now TV

Set in 1989, Frayed follows the journey of Sammy Cooper (Sarah Kendall), a fabulously wealthy London housewife who is forced to return to the town in Australia she grew up in where she must revisit her past and the events that led her to flee as a teenager years ago.

September 27

Hotel Mumbai, Sky/NOW TV

A Sky original film telling a true story of humanity and heroism, recounting the 2008 siege of the famed Taj Hotel by a group of terrorists in Mumbai, India.

In the Shadow of The Moon, Netlix

In 1988, Philadelphia police officer Thomas Lockhart (Boyd Holbrook), hungry to become a detective, begins tracking a serial killer who mysteriously resurfaces every nine years. But when the killer's crimes begin to defy all scientific explanation, Locke's obsession with finding the truth threatens to destroy his career, his family, and possibly his sanity. Directed by Jim Mickle and also starring Michael C. Hall and Cleopatra Coleman.

Transparent, Amazon Prime

The Transparent Musicale Finale brings the series to the big screen. Created by Jill Soloway, with original music by Faith Soloway, the finale features returning cast including Judith Light, Gaby Hoffmann, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, Alexandra Billings, Kathryn Hahn, Shakina Nayfack, Trace Lysette, as well as a number of fan favourite characters returning for the send-off.

September 29

John Wick: Chapter 2, Netflix

Keanu Reeves in the role of his career. The trailer tells you everything you need to know.

