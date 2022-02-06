Seána Kerslake: ‘I’ve had a bejillion nos. I’ve been cut out of movies. But then you realise, it’s not about you’

Seána, dressed as 'Alice', pictured in the 'Alice in Wonderland' Sanctuary Garden at the Bloom garden festival in 2011

Seána with co-stars John Keville, Lee Cronin and James Quinn Markey at the premiere of 'The Hole in the Ground' at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in Utah. Picture by Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Seána Kerslake as Grace, Dervla Kirwan as Val and Niamh Walsh as Jenny in 'Smother'. Picture by Martin Maguire Stills

‘It’s wrong to say surprised, but you never know what to expect when you’re doing a show.” So says actress Seána Kerslake of the enthusiastic response to Smother, now into its second season on RTÉ, and gloriously ramping up the secrets, lies, tension and all-round edge-of-seat suspense.

Seána plays Grace, in a dream-team of actors including Dervla Kirwan, Niamh Walsh, Justine Mitchell and Gemma-Leah Devereux, in a story where everyone has something to hide.

“I don’t mind bad responses or good responses,” she says, “the fact that people are watching it, you’re going ‘that’s great!’

"It kind of blows your mind. You go, ‘oh, that’s real.’”

By which she means the no-doubt disconcerting process of working in a group, doing your thing, and that thing then becoming public property.

This is something she has plenty of experience of, ever since her first film, Kirsten Sheridan’s Dollhouse, shot while Seána was in her third year at Maynooth university, and for which she was IFTA nominated.

Since then, there has been, among others, Can’t Cope Won’t Cope, A Date for Mad Mary (2016) and The Hole in the Ground, which played to strong reviews at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, with Seána hailed as ‘a star’ by film industry bible Variety.

Next, she will appear in a Neil Jordan film – “it’s a small part but Neil is someone whose work I’ve admired a lot so when I auditioned for that, I was delighted to get it.

" I’m in one small scene with Liam Neeson, and he was very lovely” – and an as-yet-unnamed Apple TV project due out shortly.

“Once it’s done,” she says of her job, “it’s not yours anymore. The experience isn’t yours. You’ve handed it over, to be whatever it wants to be for other people.”

And of course, people being people, they will have a million opinions on what it is you’ve done, and how you’ve done it. How does she handle that?

“It’s a weird skill that I think you have to acquire,” she says. “I’m lucky in a way that I can just switch off. I’m able to shut it out. I don’t go looking for it – and if I do go looking, I have to be ready to see the good, the bad, and the ugly,” she laughs.

“Also shutting off. Also seeing it as a bubble – that’s one person’s opinion, whether it’s a rave review or a bad review. It’s an opinion.” She laughs again – “we all have them.”

Seána certainly does. Lots of them. And they are – from what I can see over the course of an interview in which we talk about everything from death to children’s books – original, articulate and considered.

So how does she stay aloof from the temptation to dive down rabbit holes of online opinion?

“You use all the tools. Whether it’s exercise, meditation, not going near your phone.

"But I think ultimately, coming back down to your circle, and knowing how your friends and family feel about you, how you feel about yourself.

"When you bring it down to your little microcosm, that’s where I operate.”

This ‘microcosm’ comes from her years growing up, the middle child of three girls, in Tallaght in south Dublin. She’s conscious that her hometown can get a bad rap – “like anywhere, people have a perception, whether it’s good or bad, and within that there’s truth, and within that, there’s other truths.

"I’m extremely proud to be from Tallaght. Where I’m from, I’m surrounded by really lovely people. Some of the best people – all the best people in my world – are people I met them there.”

From school, she went to Maynooth, to study English and music. “I found the transition from school to college very difficult,” she admits.

“I don’t think I was prepared for that at all. Maynooth is a big enough college. It was a long time before I found my feet there. I’m glad I did, it’s definitely benefited me. But I wish I’d gone to college at a later time. I think I would have had a better mindset.”

Also, by the time she went, she was already acting, having started in speech and drama classes as a child. “That probably had something to do with it,” the 29-year-old says. “I knew that was what I wanted to do.”

At the time, she attended a weekly drama class in Clondalkin, and that’s where she was seen by the casting director working on Kirsten Sheridan’s Dollhouse.

“Johnny Ward was already cast. I did a reading, and made a bags of it. I really did. And then, he was like, can we do a little improv thing? So me and Johnny Ward did that, and the tape was sent to Kirstin.”

She was then called in. “I didn’t know who any of these people were, so I just went ‘lovely’ and went in, did my audition.”

After college, she did a year-long course in Bow Street Academy. “Because there was something in me – I felt, ‘I need formal training or it’s not official.’ I didn’t do four years in drama school because I was fortunate enough to be working. In Ireland, you can do that more than you can in England. We’re a bit more rough and ready.

“Then I did Mood Music at the Old Vic with the late Roger Michell, who was brilliant to work with. He took the word of Garry Hynes, because I’d just done a Druid play. He said: ‘is she able for a big, very prestigious theatre?’ and Garry gave the nod, so I was lucky, because in the UK, without formal training, they are less likely to give you a shot.”

Seána has played a series of extremely interesting roles – women who are ‘difficult’; multi-layered, infuriating but compelling. Is it luck, or good choices?

“I think I’ve been very fortunate with the opportunities and auditions that have come my way, and that have gone my way.

"But then when I’m looking at characters, it’s ‘does it grip me? Is it engaging for me?’ As an actor, I enjoy finding characters who might be a little bit difficult.

"I love getting to play somebody who doesn’t care about other people’s opinions. It’s a bit of a joy to play if they’re a bit of a narcissist. It’s fun to lean into that, because obviously in real life, they’re things you don’t want to lean into, or be.”

She makes the point that, as an actor, you have limited control. “You are subject to other people’s vision.

"I think that’s why a lot of actors move off into different branches of creativity – directing, writing , producing – so they do have a little bit more control over their own creative process.”

She talks then about the harsh realities of an actor’s life – “you’re away from home, 12-hour days, an all-encompassing kind of life. And then you go back to waiting around again, so it’s this” – she makes a seesaw motion with her hands – “always”.

That sounds, I say... “Awful,” she offers, with a laugh. “People can become disheartened and they give up.

"They think, ‘I can’t have my life controlled by other people, giving the go-ahead for me to be creative.’ But then there’s a drive that keeps you going. I think every actor, depending on what day, goes, ‘I’m not doing this anymore. It’s too tumultuous.’

“But ultimately the love of it. It’s a personality thing. You have to have a certain ‘roll with it’ kind of attitude. If you don’t have that, you’ll drive yourself mad.”

So does she have that attitude? “That’s the thing – you have to be very soft and malleable and able to be all these different roles, but then you also have to have this hardness that can take all the nos.”

She doesn’t seem to have had many nos?

“I’ve got a bejillion nos,” she insists. “I’ve been cut out of movies. But then I realised, it’s not a personal thing. It’s not ‘you were so bad we had to get rid of you.’ It’s more, ‘your character didn’t facilitate the story’. Sometimes it feels very personal, but actually it’s nothing got to do with you.”

She talks about the push-pull that is in her nature, of wanting to perform, but not wanting to be stared at.

“It’s a really weird thing and I still haven’t wrapped my head around it. I think the over-arching thing, and the reason I still am acting, is there’s a need there to express, rather than even a want. I have to get this out, I have to express in some way, and at the moment I’ve chosen acting.”

Which brings me back to what she said earlier, about actors moving into different branches of creativity. It turns out she has not only considered this herself, but is well on the way to realising it. And it’s not in the form that you might think.

“People say write yourself a show – but for me, I don’t know why, that’s not what’s come through. Which is really annoying. If I could, I would,” she says, “but anyone with a pen or a laptop isn’t a writer. I am writing, but it’s got nothing to do with acting. It’s children’s fiction. That’s what’s exciting me at the moment.”

Unexpected. Interesting.

“I worked [part-time] in the libraries for Dublin City Council over about five years, and I realised what an important part libraries were in my life growing up.

"My mam always encouraged us to read and read to us. I love children’s fiction. So when I’m writing, it’s geared towards picture books.”

‘Meteoric’ is the word that comes to mind in describing Seána’s career to date. So how did Covid affect her future?

“It definitely did slow stuff. Projects were being pushed back. But it also put a lot of things into perspective as well. ‘What do I want from my life? What is going to take priority?’ We put so much energy into our careers. The pause [offered by the pandemic] is good to reflect: ‘Am I going in the direction I want? Am I getting the things in life that I want?’”

Did this reflection make her change direction? “That’s a good question. There’s been moments of clarity,” she says. “It definitely made you reflect on what’s important in life and where you rank your career.”

One thing Covid did clarify is that she wants to live in Ireland.

“I lived in London for a couple of years. I do love Ireland, and I think Covid has thrown that into light for me. I do want to be near my family and I do want to be near my friends, and their babies. That’s something that is important for me.

“Even after the death of a couple of my friends, I was like, I’m not opposed to moving for work and being wherever I have to be – but ultimately for my life and what I value, it’s the people in my life.

"And so I want to experience my life in and around all of those people.

"And I like it here as well,” she says.

Of these deaths – specifically her co-star in Can’t Cope Won’t Cope, Nika McGuigan, and Karl Sheils (both died in 2019) – she says: “I think everybody knows loss.

"The more we talk about it, it’s good. It’s the only definite thing that will happen in life. Not in a morbid way, but I’m very aware of life and death on a daily basis, and that makes me very grateful for where I am and what I have. Talking about death isn’t a bad thing because it makes you very aware and very grateful.”

“It throws into light – ‘Why did I come here? What is your purpose? What is your drive?’ But also to appreciate things. There’s a lot more pausing in your day; ‘Jesus, there’s a lovely tree’ and you’ll pause and be with the tree.”

She catches herself. “I know it sounds like I’m awful to be around – ‘oh she’s so morbid, going on about looking at that colour’ – but I think to pause, rather than always be on the go; to think, ‘this is life.’ To find the joy. Every day you see things but to look at them with new eyes.

"Maybe that’s why I’m interested in children’s stories as well – to look at the world through fresh or childlike eyes. It all sounds very ‘woo-woo’ or New Age. I don’t mean it like that. Just being grateful and pausing.”

Actually, I say, I don’t think it sounds at all woo-woo. It sounds right.

Before we say goodbye, I have a final question, that yes, I cringe a bit asking. How does she feel when the media dub her ‘the Irish Scarlett Johansson’?

“It kind of makes me want to laugh,” she says. “I suppose I’m used to looking at my face and I don’t see it. I kind of go: ‘What?’ I don’t go around thinking that. It’s kind of just like, I don’t know. Whatever you think yourself.” And she laughs again, harder than ever.

‘Smother’ continues tonight on RTÉ One at 9.30pm and the series finale airs on February 13. Series 1 2 are also available on RTÉ Player.

Young, gifted and Irish: Three stars on the ascent

When Lenny Abrahamson’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s is released later this year, it will, no doubt, be a cultural highpoint, and will make a star of Cork actor Alison Oliver. Until now, relatively unknown, she trained at the Lír Academy at Trinity College, and has been a regular on stage in Cork. This is her first major film role, but given Abrahamson’s verdict – “In terms of subtlety, expressiveness and screen presence, she’s the equal of any actor I’ve worked with” – it won’t be her last.

From the days of Phoebe in RTÉ’s , opposite Gabriel Byrne, Franciosi’s career has taken a series of memorable dark turns. There was the precocious, obsessive bab-sitter in The Fall; convict Clare in the bleak revenge-tale , Lyanna Stark in , and Sandra Bullock’s little sister, Katie, in the prison-release drama last year. Next, look out for her in psychological drama God’s Creatures with Paul Mescal, and the Spielberg-produced based on a chapter from.

Although still at school, Florence has already amassed a serious body of work, starting with Flora in RTÉ’s in 2018. This year, look out for her in Frank Berry’s , set among asylum seekers in Direct Provision, and also starring Letitia Wright and Josh O’Connor. She also appears opposite Olivia Colman in Emer Reynolds’s , and in Kate Dolan’s horror .