Sally Rooney’s Conversation with Friends to hit Irish screens on May 18

The highly-anticipated series Conversation with Friends will hit Irish screens in two weeks.

The TV show, which is based on Sally Rooney’s debut novel, will premiere to Irish audiences on RTÉ One on Wednesday, May 18, at 9.35pm and will also be available on the online player.

It is produced by Element Pictures, who also adapted Ms Rooney’s second novel, the hugely popular Normal People, and it is directed by well-known Irish director Lenny Abrahamson.

Conversation with Friends follows Frances (played by Alison Oliver), a 21-year-old college student in Dublin, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

Like Normal People, the series will take viewers to different locations at different time periods in the characters lives with scenes set in Dublin, Belfast and Croatia.

The 12 part drama series was commissioned by the BBC in partnership with Hulu and was made in association with RTÉ.

RTÉ Director of Broadcast and Co-Productions Dermot Horan said: “RTÉ is delighted to be working with Element Pictures again on Conversations with Friends.

"Sally Rooney's novels have really resonated with Irish readers and there is great expectation that this adaptation will do the same for both RTÉ Television and RTÉ Player viewers.”