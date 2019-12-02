Ryan Tubridy 'totally taken aback' to The Late Late Toy Show response as viewing figures revealed

RYAN Tubridy has proved once again that it’s child’s play when it comes to pulling in the viewers for the Late Late Toy Show.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house or among those watching at home on their sofas as more than 1.7 million people tuned in to watch the heart-warming annual festive special over the course of the weekend.

The Frozen-themed special was watched by an average audience of 1.35m live on the night, the equivalent of 76pc of the available audience.

This has made it the most-watched TV show of the entire year. At one point, a high of 1.8m people tuned in to watch the show, which heralds the start of the Christmas period for Irish families. A further 134,000 people watched the show back on Saturday afternoon on RTE One.

Presenter Ryan said he has been “totally taken aback” by the response to the show.

“We were just bowled over by the children, all of whom came out with these beautiful stories and lessons in life and above all else, a sense of kindness and warmth and innocence and childhood, which is the essence of The Late Late Toy Show experience,” he said.

“The numbers are great, and the love and support is reflected in the texts and emails we have been getting from around the country and around the world from people who really seem to have connected with the show.”

It also garnered a huge reaction on social media, with the toy show trending on Twitter on Friday night.

Among the young stars who stole the show were Dubliner Sophia Maher, who sent out a defiant message to bullies as well as Tom Cullen from Leitrim, who shared his heart-warming love for his Nanny Pat.

Lee Cooling also got a surprise visit in the studio from his sister Alex who lives in Australia in addition to young Sophie talking about her five-year-old brother who’s currently receiving treatment in hospital for Leukaemia.

Irish ex-Pat's all over the world also watched the RTE spectacle, with a total of 233,000 streams on the RTE Player over the course of the weekend.

People in 100 different countries tuned in to see the Christmas special, stretching from Honduras to Estonia.

