Ryan Tubridy reveals Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane has learned to ride her bike again

Ryan Tubridy has shared a heartwarming update on Saoirse Ruane, who captured the hearts of the nation on The Late Late Toy Show.

The eight-year-old appeared on the highly anticipated annual special in November and many viewers commended her strength and bravery.

She was sadly diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, osteosarcoma, in 2019 after complaining of a pain in her ankle.

Saoirse was told that she had a tumour, which resulted in her leg being amputated.

Read More

The young girl helped to inspire an appeal across the country that helped to support children’s charities.

The first-ever RTÉ Toy Show Appeal was set up as a dedicated fund to help children across the country, with proceeds distributed by The Community Foundation for Ireland.

The appeal raised over €6.6 million.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show today, Ryan Tubridy gave listeners an update on the young girl who inspired the nation back in November.

“Remember our friend, Saoirse Ruane? We brought her on the Toy Show and she spoke about her leg and we started the Toy Show Foundation to raise money for charity which you all then donated over €6 million to?”

He revealed that Saoirse had been having a phenomenal midterm break: “Saoirse has conquered one of the most joyful skills of life: she’s learned to ride her bike again!”

“Just when you think ‘Oh god, I have to watch Netflix again’ - you don’t. You just have to reflect on these little micro victories that are happening around the country. People are doing things that may mean so much in their world like Saoirse, who’s learned to cycle her bike again with her new prosthetic,” he continued.

“She's cycling into the distance - into the future, dare I say - with her helmet and her hi-vis and her bike.

“She’s doing what kids should be doing, which is cycling a bike outside and enjoying life.

“That made me very happy to see that so well done to them.”

Saoirse’s mum Rosanna shared a video of her newest accomplishment on Instagram and shared how proud she is of her daughter.

“So many emotions this week but PROUD being the main one as Saoirse spent midterm learning to ride her bicycle again,” she wrote.

“To us she is UNSTOPPABLE, INSPIRATIONAL, COURAGEOUS.”

“Feeling truly blessed.”

Read More

Sunday World