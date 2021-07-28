| 14.9°C Dublin

Rumpole of the Bailey after a gender swap won’t be Rumpole

Pat Stacey

Leo McKern in Rumpole of the Bailey Expand

Leo McKern in Rumpole of the Bailey

BARRING its release date being pushed back yet again, Daniel Craig’s swansong as James Bond, No Time to Die, will finally open in cinemas here at the end of September, almost two years after it was originally slated for release.

The long delay has allowed the UK tabloids to indulge in even more speculation than usual about who will be the next Bond. The latest actor supposedly in the frame — mainly, it seems, because he looks good in a tuxedo — is Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page.

Were he to be cast, he’d be the first black James Bond.

