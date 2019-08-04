RTÉ's Fair City looking for extras to take part in three-day shoot

Have you ever envisioned yourself sipping a pint in McCoy's or enjoying a big feed at the Hungry Pig? This could be your chance as Fair City producers are calling for extras to take part in a three-day shoot taking place next week.

The RTÉ soap is looking for jugglers, face painters, balloon artists of any age and gender to make an appearance on the iconic Carriagstown set in Dublin from this Wednesday until Friday.

Those interested in making their Fair City debut - and making some cash while doing it - are invited to fill out on application form. To complete the form, you will need a head shot and a long portrait, as well as your height measurements.

The job positing reads: "Entertainers Required For Irish Drama Series - Jugglers, Face Painters , Fire Breathers , Balloon Artists - Paid Work.

"Are you an experienced entertainer? We're looking for entertainers to appear on an Irish Drama series. You will be needed for next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Apply now!"

Online Editors