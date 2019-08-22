RTÉ's Dublin Murders series will offer 'a taut psychological journey', vows ex-Love/Hate star Killian Scott

The stars of RTÉ’s newest TV series, Dublin Murders, have said the drama will highlight the best Irish talent in the industry.

The show is an eight-part series based on the bestselling Dublin Murder Squad novels by American-Irish author Tana French.

Stars Sarah Greene and Killian Scott play Detectives Rob Reilly and Cassie Maddox who begin investigating a series of murder cases in Dublin during the Celtic Tiger era.

Killian Scott told Independent.ie: "Basically, it follows myself and Sarah’s characters on a very taut psychological journey through this experience of investigating it."

The former Love/Hate actor said their characters will not be offering "a barrel of laughs" to the audience, but called the seven-month shoot a "very satisfying creative experience."

Co-star Sarah Greene also commented on the gruelling creative process behind the scenes of the Belfast set.

"It was a dark seven months, there wasn’t a lot of laughs," she said.

"It was a tough, tough shoot - but really rewarding, really great writing, great characters, brilliant cast. The cream of the crop of Irish talent were joining us. It was a brilliant challenge."

The highly-anticipated drama will see the return of Tom Vaughan-Lawlor to Irish screens while Moe Dunford, Sam Keeley, Antonio Aakeel, and Peter McDonald also feature among the cast.

The series was announced today as part of RTÉ's New Season and is set to premiere later this year.

