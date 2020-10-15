RTÉ's most iconic kids show The Den is back - and it's looking for applicants

RTÉ’s most iconic children’s show The Den will be hitting our screens once again, and it’s looking for new stars to join the comeback series.

Nineties kids rejoice as Ray D’Arcy is set to reunite with Ireland’s most famous puppet Dustin The Turkey and deadly duo Zig and Zag on November 8 at 6.30pm.

RTÉ is looking for individuals, couples, friends and family to appear on the comeback series. They are especially keen to find people who were on the show before- so if you were a child Den star be sure to get your application in!

The call-out for the comeback show reads: “Get your mug on the telly! The Den is back and we’re looking for fiercely competitive show-offs to take part in a new series of games and challenges live on air.

“We’re looking for individuals, couples, friends and families with oodles of confidence to compete for prizes and exclusive Den items that you won’t find anywhere else.

“If your family is embarrassingly competitive, if your housemates are always looking for a new challenge, if you and your partner are constantly point-scoring, or if you feel that you alone could be our gameshow star, then we’d love to hear from you!

“If this sounds like you and your gang then get in touch!”

After 33 years of the original launch of the show, D'Arcy announced the news: “The Den will return in November! We’re on in the lead-up to Christmas. We’re there for the boys and girls and parents and inviting them to do all the thing they used to, and more!

“It’s all very exciting and I can’t wait to be on telly with the boys again. People out there need a bit of mayhem, madness and boldness and that’s what we hope to deliver.”

The Den first aired in 1986 and was originally hosted by Ian Dempsey with Ray D’Arcy taking over the slot from 1998-2003.

Despite going through many revamps the show was eventually axed in 2010 after 24 years on air.

Read More

Speaking in a promotional video for the new series, Ray said: “The Den is back and we’re looking for everyone to get involved!

“We are looking for people who were on The Den over the years… and we need good news. If you’ve any of that send it on in.”

The presenter then added that the email to get in touch with the show is PObox222@RTE.ie- a fun nod to how viewers previously got in touch when the show was running.

You can apply to be a contestant on the new series of The Den here.

Read More

Online Editors