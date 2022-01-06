RTÉ to cover The Anglo Irish Treaty as ‘live’ broadcast on its 100 year anniversary

Although RTÉ Six One presenter David McCullagh said Covid-19 is “the biggest single story we have covered in the last decade” this Friday he will be taking a break from coronavirus and bringing us back to the biggest story of 1922.

At 7pm on January 7, exactly 100 years after the vote on whether or not to ratify The Anglo-Irish Treaty was announced, journalists Mr McCullagh and Sinéad O’Carroll will present Treaty Live.

Although it was pre-recorded and will not be broadcast live, the show – which is reminiscent of an RTÉ Prime Time Special broadcast – will cover the story as if it is breaking in the present day.

The show will consist of a studio chat with experts, historians and political analysts with simulated live satellite links to roving reports.

It will also include a historical mock drama-documentary and detailed explainers featuring augmented reality.

“With history, you know what the end result is so that kind of takes away from the sense of what it was like being there at the time, so the idea of this is with a little bit of imagination to try and get ourselves back in the time,” Mr McCullagh told the Irish Independent.

"So, what was facing them was they didn’t know which way the vote was going to go, it was a very close vote considering the state of public opinion at the time, it’s quite dramatic, it’s really bitter and nobody knows what a yes vote is going to mean or what a no vote is going to mean.

"So the idea is to try and get the viewer back into the time to how somebody following the news at the time would have felt.”

The journalist said he believes both history buffs and people who know nothing about the treaty negotiations will get enjoyment from the show.

"People know in broad terms what happened but you can tune in without a massive amount of knowledge and I think it’ll guide you through what happens and why it’s important and equally if you tune in and you do know a lot about it I think you will find it quite engaging because of the way they’ve scripted it,” he said.

Mr McCullagh said it’s the conversation about the six women TD’s in the Dáil at the time which fascinates him most about the historic event.

"There were six women TDs in that Dáil and that number wouldn't be reached again for a long time after,” he said.

"And all six of them very interestingly voted against the treaty and they were very strong in their opposition to it and they were criticised at the time.

“I found those women interesting because for a long time there weren’t other women following on behind them into the Dáil.”

The broadcaster recently released a book aimed at children called The Great Irish Politics Book.

Asked if he believes children and young people are more engaged with politics due to the pandemic, Mr McCullagh said: “They possibly are, I think a lot of young people have been politicised to an extent because of climate change and the whole thing is that they get it and the political system doesn’t seem to get it with the same urgency, but, certainly Covid means that political decisions have a very big impact on their lives, for particularly things like school closures.”

As a presenter on RTÉ’s Six One News, Mr McCullagh said it can be tiring constantly covering Covid-19, but the public deserves to be informed.

"You might not be interested in war but the war is interested in you,” he said.

"[Covid-19] is probably the biggest single story we have covered in the last decade, certainly since the financial crash, and unfortunately it is still relevant so we have got to cover it and we have got to explain to people what’s going on and all the rest of it so it is a constant finding new ways of covering it.

"It’s always a challenge but we have a duty as journalists in all media to try and let people know what’s going on and what’s happening and what the implications are for them and so there isn't really much option about it.”

Treaty Live airs at 7pm on Friday, January 7 on RTÉ One.