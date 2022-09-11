RTÉ crime thriller North Sea Connection goes trawling for trouble

North Sea Connection RTÉ One, Sunday, 9.30pm

Stuck

BBC Two, Thursday, 10pm

Ar Iarraidh Kingsley Porter

TG4, Wednesday, 9.30pm

Does the world really need another grim Irish crime drama about drug dealers?

Before last Sunday, I’d have said definitely not. Kin was bad enough in its efforts to make viewers sympathise with the travails of an odious clan of drug pushers with designer clothes and glamorous houses.

In North Sea Connection, the Kenny family of Connemara, whose entire fortunes appear to depend on one small fishing boat, are at least not at that level yet. They do a bit of cigarette smuggling to make ends meet, but nothing more serious than that.

This all changes when hard-working skipper Ciara goes out one day with a sinister new crew member from Belfast, only to discover when she hauls in the lobster pots that there’s something extra on the end of the line. Namely, a consignment of meth.

It turns out that her ambitious brother, Aidan (Kerr Logan), has arranged the shipment to raise funds for a new storage unit which will enable their small seafood enterprise to take off. Funding your business plans this way is rarely a good idea, either in drama or real life.

“What the almighty f**k have you got us into?” shouts Ciara at him down the phone when she finds out. Not an unreasonable question in the circumstances.

By this point, unfortunately, the extra crew mate has managed to get himself killed. More worryingly for the Kennys, Ciara has tossed one of the bags of drugs overboard. Dealers are notoriously touchy about things like that.

They soon come looking for the Kennys, demanding that they make good on the deal.

North Sea Connection built up all this tension nicely, showing how every decision made by people under duress ends up worsening their plight. Sing Street’s Lydia McGuinness is particularly relatable as Ciara, in way over her head, through no fault of her own.

The whole thing moved along at a cracking pace, only slightly slowed down by a less-than-scintillating subplot about Michael Buble lookalike Aidan’s attempts to adopt a child with his wife.

With everything else that’s going on, who honestly cares?

There were also some less than plausible moments, not least when Ciara and her flirty crewmate Shane decide to dump the body of the dead drug dealer into the sea. As you do. That would be quite a psychologically challenging step for most people. Ciara made that leap a little too easily.

Things also started to get a bit too sadistic near the end, as the real villains – headed by another Northerner, naturally – turned up and duly kidnapped everyone.

These baddies were straight from central casting, though blaming “bloody Brexit” for their woes was a new one.

Suffice to say that seeing people tied up and tortured has never been one of my favourite things on TV. Too many gangsterly shenanigans of that kind could still derail the remaining episodes.

For now, it more than makes up for it with atmosphere. No one could tire of seeing that breathtaking Connemara scenery.

Just please don’t make Ciara go to the dark side by getting drawn into the easy pickings to be made from drugs. I have a terrible fear this is where we are going.

The first thing to say about Dylan Moran’s new comedy series, Stuck, is that it should not be confused with the new US reality series of the same name, in which, and I quote, “doctors try to pry out objects that have invaded patient's bodies in places they should very clearly not be stuck”.

Thankfully, nothing of that sort happens here. Instead it’s a snapshot of Moran’s character Dan’s relationship with a younger woman, Carla, who’s starting to wonder whether what they have is really all that life has to offer.

“Who are we? What do we want? Why do we never have any fun?” she says plaintively.

When Carla’s ex-girlfriend reappears on the scene, and it’s clear that the sparks are still there, the scene is set for the usual complications. And newly jobless Dan, being a typical shambolically dysfunctional Dylan Moran creation, is not best suited to putting the case for his own defence.

Morgana Robinson’s Carla describes him best as “like a dead bear, lying there all full of chips.”

There are no huge belly laughs in these five snappy 15-minute episodes. Save for the occasional absurdly surreal escapade – as when, high on weed, he and Carla go shoplifting in a snooty local delicatessen – it’s all very understated, and the better for it.

My only quibble is with the BBC publicity department for stating that the couple live in a “pokey flat”. Most people would gladly gnaw off one of their own elbows to live in a place that nice.

Is Kevin Magee capable of making a bad documentary?

His latest, Ar Iarraidh Kingsley Porter, was about an American millionaire archaeologist, Arthur Kingsley Porter, who disappeared in the summer of 1933 on Inishbofin in Donegal.

An inquest ruled that the Harvard scholar had fallen from the cliffs and drowned, his body washed out to sea. But did he in fact fake his own death?

His wife insisted they had a happy marriage, and were financially secure.

But he had plenty of money troubles, and was also having a sexual relationship with a much younger man. Porter was terrified his secret would be revealed. Add in a number of sightings of the supposedly dead millionaire in the succeeding years, and an intriguing unsolved mystery began to take shape.

Former BBC Spotlight stalwart Magee is such a great storyteller that the hour he had to tell this absorbing, curious tale just flew by. Fingers crossed he’s already working on the next one.