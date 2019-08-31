A MINISTER has branded RTÉ “a disgrace” for failing to cover the homecoming of Irish competitors from the ‘Skills Olympics’ in Russian.

'RTÉ have disgraced the nation' - Minister hits out at broadcaster

Ireland won four gold medals and a bronze at the biennial WorldSkills Competition in Kazan earlier this week.

However, when the 17-strong team arrived back in Dublin on Thursday night the national broadcaster was not present – much to the annoyance of Skills Minister John Halligan who had attended the competition.

He said RTÉ were able to “waste all this money on Eurovision song contests” and “spend days at the Rose of Tralee” but “can’t send a camera out to airport for 10 minutes”.

Around 1,600 apprentices, trainees and students from 60 countries took part in competitions involving to aircraft maintenance, beauty therapy, cabinet making, visual merchandising, brick-laying, plumbing and heating, restaurant service and cookery.

Overall, Ireland came tenth in the world, ahead of the UK which finished 16th.

“There were hundreds there from all over the country to welcome them back.

“Fifteen counties were represented and all the third level institutions,” Mr Halligan said.

“I think RTÉ disgraced the nation by not even sending somebody out there for five or 10 minutes. They are a disgrace. I stand over that. I’m really annoyed.”

A spokesperson for RTÉ said the broadcaster previously featured the Irish National Skills Live finals in March, including a report on the Six One News. This was the competition where Ireland’s representatives for the global contest were selected.

She noted RTÉ News “featured online coverage of the Irish team's great success at the World Skills competition this week including a quote from Minister Halligan offering his congratulations”.

“In addition RTÉ News has also reported on a number of occasions on the topic of apprenticeships this year,” the spokesperson said.

Ireland beat off stiff competition in Russia from many bigger and wealthier countries which entered huge numbers of contestants across a range of skills.

Each member of the Irish team, all aged under 25, won their place at the international contest after competing in National Skills Competition at Ireland Skills Live.

On top of the medals, seven other team members came home with Medallions for Excellence.

It’s the best Irish result for a long time in the competition which is held in a different country every two years. Last time round in Abu Dhabi, Ireland secured seven medallions of excellence but no gold,

Among those picking up gold for Ireland was Olivier Bal-Petre, in cloud computing category. He also won a ‘Best of Nation’ medal for the highest scoring competitor from Team Ireland.

“Those kids put a lot of big effort into representing Ireland,” Mr Halligan said.

