RTÉ and Virgin Media Television reveal their rival Christmas TV schedule highlights

While homegrown content dominates at the State broadcaster, top UK shows including Graham Norton’s New Year’s Eve Special and X Factor: The Band will air on Virgin.

Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special, a new animated Irish Christmas film, and tributes to recently departed Irish icons top RTÉ’s programming.

Brendan Grace: Thanks for the Memories the Concert was filmed at the Olympia Theatre in October and features performances from fellow Irish showbiz stars, including Brendan’s son Bradley playing his beloved late father’s guitar.

Niall Tóibín: Everyman, meanwhile, is a celebration of Tóibín's long and brilliant career while Garech Browne: Last Days at Luggala is a moving tribute to one of the greatest modern patrons of the arts.

The annual Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special will return to RTÉ, with Kevin Kennedy and Sue Vincent guest starring.

Festive nostalgia comes courtesy of The Big Christmas Rewind on RTÉ which will see Irish celebrities and their families looking back over Irish Christmas telly from years gone by.

Also drawing from the archives is Mary Kennedy, who recently departed Nationwide. She will return for a special, Mary Kennedy: As Seen on TV, in which she selects some memorable moments from her 40 year career.

Mary will also host Carols from Kilkenny Castle on Christmas Eve, featuring Colm Wilkinson, Claudia Boyle, Ronan Tynan, Jack L, Róisín Ó and her band Thanks Brother and Hudson Taylor, accompanied by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and local choirs.

There will also be an hour-long special of Westlife’s Croke Park concerts, filmed during the summer.

RTÉjr will also air Once Upon a Time at Christmas, a new panto about the Big Bad Wolf, and The Christmas Letter is a new Irish animation based on the true story of a Christmas letter to Santa found in Terenure, Dublin. Caitriona Balfe and Fiona Shaw lend their voices to the tale.

RTE’s festive film line-up includes Beauty and the Beast, Paddington 2, Bridget Jones's Baby, Damo and Ivor – The Movie, Office Christmas Party, Storks, and Irish film Float Like A Butterfly with Hazel Doube as a woman champion boxer.

Classic Christmas hits such as Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Santa Claus 2, Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, Indiana Jones and Back to the Future will also feature over the festive season.

Virgin Media will air The Wizard of Oz on Christmas Day with Die Hard 4, The Snapper, Cardboard Gangsters and John Wick also on the schedule.

While Virgin Media have the Heineken Champions Cup as well as six days live horse racing, RTÉ will have live coverage of the FIFA Club World Cup, and four days of live racing from the Leopardstown Christmas Festival.

RTÉ will also air the RTÉ Sport Awards 2019, Second Captains will return for a New Year’s Eve Special, and Shane Lowry - Open, helmed by 'Katie' director Ross Whittaker, charts Lowry’s remarkable British Open win.

Fair City fans are in for a treat on Christmas Day with an hour-long special on RTÉ while Virgin Media will air both Emmerdale and Coronation Street’s Christmas Day specials.

For those eager to hone their culinary skills ahead of the big day, Rory O’Connell, Donal Skehan, and Neven Maguire have you covered on RTÉ across December.

A celebrity special of Ireland’s Fittest Family with Brian Dowling, Jacqui Hurley, Rob and Maria Heffernan and David O’Sullivan will broadcast on New Year’s Eve.

Una Healy and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra will serenade you ahead of the New Year along with guests including The Waterboys, David Gray, Wallis Bird, Brian Kennedy and more before the NYE Countdown Concert from Custom House Quay in Dublin will play viewers into the new year with Walking on Cars.

Outside of strictly festive fare, climate change continues to be explored on the RTE schedule with No Planet B: The Day We Took the Dáil documenting the work of three young Irish people in championing the cause. Derek Mooney also reveals how we can turn things around in Back from the Brink.

Also, the challenges facing two determined young asylum seekers, Natasha and Minahil, as they take on the Leaving Cert in Athlone are explored in Leaving Limbo.

Great Irish Interiors is a new three part series following the work of historical interior experts as they transform Doneraile Court, Emo Court and Kylemore Abbey, and viewers can also get a glimpse into how the other half live in Ireland’s Rich List: 21st Century Hotshots, a two-part series, presented by Richard Curran.

Online Editors