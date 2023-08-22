Rose of Tralee night one sees harp-playing, tattoos, Irish heritage and handcuffs

Limerick Rose Molli-Ann O’Halloran pictured on stage at the Kerry Sports Academy, MTU with Dáithí Ó Sé during the Rose of Tralee International Festival TV Rose Selection night on Monday 21st of August. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .

Melbourne Rose Katie Casey pictured on stage at the Kerry Sports Academy, MTU with Kathryn Thomas during the Rose of Tralee International Festival TV Rose Selection night on Monday 21st of August. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .

Meath Rose Lane Galvin pictured on stage at the Kerry Sports Academy, MTU with Kathryn Thomas during the Rose of Tralee International Festival TV Rose Selection night on Monday 21st of August. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Dublin Rose Bethany Cushing pictured on stage at the Kerry Sports Academy, MTU with Dáithí Ó Sé during the Rose of Tralee International Festival TV Rose Selection night on Monday 21st of August. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Wexford Rose Brónagh Hogan pictured on stage at the Kerry Sports Academy, MTU with Dáithí Ó Sé during the Rose of Tralee International Festival TV Rose Selection night on Monday 21st of August. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

London Rose Amy Gillen pictured on stage at the Kerry Sports Academy, MTU with Kathryn Thomas during the Rose of Tralee International Festival TV Rose Selection night on Monday 21st of August. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Thomas Cunningham has topped the poll of 32 International Roses and Rose Escorts to become the 2023 Benetti Menswear Rose Escort of the Year at the Rose of Tralee International Festival. Kathryn Thomas and Daithí Ó Sé announced the result live on RTÉ One during the first night of the Rose of Tralee TV Show at Kerry Sports Academy, in the MTU. Thomas, who is accompanying Arizona Rose Ashley Jackson, hails from Rathangan Co. Kildare and is a Teacher in Kildare Town Educate Together National School. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Western Canada Rose London Prusko pictured on stage at the Kerry Sports Academy, MTU with Kathryn Thomas during the Rose of Tralee International Festival TV Rose Selection night on Monday 21st of August. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Toronto Rose Erica Daly pictured on stage at the Kerry Sports Academy, MTU with Dáithí Ó Sé during the Rose of Tralee International Festival TV Rose Selection night on Monday 21st of August. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Mayo Rose Kate Heneghan pictured on stage at the Kerry Sports Academy, MTU with Dáithí Ó Sé during the Rose of Tralee International Festival TV Rose Selection night on Monday 21st of August. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Philadelphia Rose Marissa Berry pictured on stage at the Kerry Sports Academy, MTU with Kathryn Thomas during the Rose of Tralee International Festival TV Rose Selection night on Monday 21st of August. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Queensland Rose Imogen Weston-Kelly pictured on stage with Casper and Keto at the Kerry Sports Academy, MTU with Kathryn Thomas during the Rose of Tralee International Festival TV Rose Selection night on Monday 21st of August. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Chicago Rose Kelley Leyden pictured on stage at the Kerry Sports Academy, MTU with Dáithí Ó Sé during the Rose of Tralee International Festival TV Rose Selection night on Monday 21st of August. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Kathryn Thomas and Dáithí Ó Sé on stage at the Kerry Sports Academy, MTU during the Rose of Tralee International Festival TV Rose Selection night on Monday 21st of August. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .

The Rose of Tralee kicked off in style tonight, with 18 Roses and two RTÉ stars taking to the stage in an evening of harp-playing, Irish heritage and handcuffs bought from a local adult shop.

Kathryn Thomas made a little bit of history by joining Dáithí Ó Sé on stage as Rose of Tralee co-host – as she said people were tuning in “to see what the hell is going to happen”.

Cork Rose Kate Shaughnessy, whose parents met at the festival 40 years ago, opened the show as many proud parents were seen getting — in the words of self-described “down with the kids” host Dáithí — “totes emosh” in the audience as their daughters stepped on stage.

‘We met at the festival 43 years ago’ – Friends and family arrive at the Rose of Tralee

A buzzing crowd at MTU Kerry Sports Academy, and thousands watching at home, saw an Irish dance to Shipping Up to Boston, heard the story of a ‘jumbo rat’ at a vet and watched the emotional homecoming of a brother who emigrated to Australia.

Offaly Rose Allie Leahy was told a “celebrity” was arriving at their hotel earlier that day, laughing as she “thought it was going to be the president.”

Instead, it was her brother - who made an unannounced return from Melbourne to surprise the Offaly Rose.

There was also a touching good luck message to the Boston-New England Rose from her granny at home.

Limerick Rose Molli-Ann O’Halloran told Ó Sé about growing up as someone who was diagnosed with autism at the age of eight.

“I’m so lucky to have it to be honest. I’m so lucky. People think they’re different and different is good,” she said.

Speaking to the Independent.ie before her time on stage, the Limerick Rose said it was a “privilege” to represent young girls like her.

“I just keep thinking how it would have felt at that age if I saw and had the chance to meet this older me,” she said. “I had found it quite hard at school to process information and get through the day.

“I felt – at the time – that I was different, I felt excluded. Now, I’ve seen it’s the best way to be. I’ve completely embraced it,” she said.

Philadelphia Rose Marisa Berry explained her Spongebob Squarepants tattoo to Thomas as one of the things that helps with her ADHD before she rallied the crowd with a tear-jerking rendition of Homeward Bound.

Other party pieces on show included a performance on the harp, a song from The Little Mermaid and some poetry.

Arizona Rose Ashley Jackson performed an “interactive story-time” for children at home, enlisting Thomas as the conductor for her train that travelled to the moon, while San Francisco Rose Katie McFadden had a race with Dáithí Ó Sé.

Never one to let a year at the festival pass without dressing up on stage, Ó Sé competed with the firefighter to see who could don the gear the fastest.

San Francisco Rose Katie McFadden pictured on stage with Dáithí Ó’Sé and Kathryn Thomas during the Rose of Tralee International Festival on Monday night. Photo: Domnick Walsh © Eye

One of his most memorable outfits in years past include a pair of thigh-high red boots - something he is “still getting over,” he joked ahead of the show.

“Be yourself and you will be fabulous,” Thomas told the Melbourne Rose Katie Casey before she recited her own poem, while social media star James Patrice escorted the London Rose’s 14 carat gold flute onto the stage.

In a moment that had many on social media doing a double-take, Thomas thanked Temptations adult shop in Tralee “for the handcuffs” that had shackled Patrice to the flute case.

The Queensland Rose was handed two small dogs to ease any nerves while Chicago Rose Kelley Leydon admitted she had no party piece to bring on stage, but her talent was “the gift of the gab”.

The police officer told Independent.ie that she grew up with the festival. “My mom always said the world comes to a standstill in Ireland for two things: the Late Late Toy Show and the Rose of Tralee,” she said.

Following a montage of the mucky boot camp attended by all 32 Rose of Tralee Escorts, Kildare teacher Tommy Cunningham took home the title of 2023 Benetti Menswear Rose Escort of the Year.

Ahead of her first night on stage, Thomas said the shake-up in the hosting format is “not about anything changing, it’s just about adding to what’s already there.

“Everyone loves the craic, everyone loves the performances and Daithí and the team have taken it to a level over the last few years where people are tuning in to see what the hell is going to happen,” she said.

“You can’t lose that. Nobody wants to lose that. Woman to woman on stage, you’re going to approach an interview maybe slightly differently with particular people.”

Thomas said her two daughters were watching the “fairytale” of the festival unfold on TV at home, like many young girls this week.

“The older you get, you realise this is about women, women’s confidence, this is about celebrating their achievements. This is about sisterhood,” she said.

Ó Sé revealed he got on board with the idea of a co-host only because “the right person” came along.

Between rehearsals, he said it “made sense” that his new partner on the iconic show was his fellow RTÉ star.

“We have known each other for a long time, so that makes it a lot easier,” he said.

“When RTÉ came to me and said that they were putting another presenter on, I said: ‘OK, I’m buying into this if it’s the right person. If it’s not the right person, then I’m not buying into it’.”

“The point that’s missed every year is that in this day and age – when a live show goes on TV and then you have everything else that happens on social media – it takes a lot more to go on stage baring your soul in front of an audience,” Ó Sé said.

“These people, they’re talking about some really serious events and go up on stage in front of 2,000 people and then three-quarters of a million at home... to bare your soul like that? And to put your hand out (knowing) it’s going to get slapped and still, to be able to do it? That, to me, is the strength of these Roses and their personalities.

“It’s a celebration of Irish women and when is a celebration of Irish women out of date?”

The Rose of Tralee continues on Tuesday night from 8pm on RTÉ One.