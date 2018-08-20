Rose of Tralee live blog - 'Thoroughly modern Rose' kicks off first night with frank discussion on motherhood and addiction

Independent.ie

It's the first of the two-night televised extravaganza that is the annual Rose of Tralee International Festival final and Andrea Smith is here to guide you through each and every delicious moment as Daithi O Se hosts the show or RTE One from the festival dome down in Tralee and we meet the first 16 talented hopefuls from 8pm. Enjoy!

https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/television/rose-of-tralee-live-blog-thoroughly-modern-rose-kicks-off-first-night-with-frank-discussion-on-motherhood-and-addiction-37232990.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37235259.ece/e3b93/AUTOCROP/h342/E%20TRALEE%20MONDAY%201SH.jpg