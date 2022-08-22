Ohio Rose Sarah McInerney on stage during the Rose of Tralee Festival. Photo by Steve Humphreys

The screams out of Daithí Ó Sé on night one of The Rose of Tralee were louder than the cheers from the crowd as he was dunked in a freezing cold bath of ice.

The presenter wowed the crowd by ripping off his velvet suit and revealing his Kerry GAA shorts and socks before ice-bath enthusiast, The Kildare Rose Ashleigh Byrne, convinced him to hop in the barrel.

In its 61st year, there have been many interesting party tricks performed by the Roses over the years, but the most exciting last night included The Florida Rose waving about a Star Wars lightsaber and The Dublin Rose performing a science experiment.

Kangaroos and Australian flags filled the audience as the first contestant, Sydney Rose Mairéad ‘Maud’ Brennan, took to the stage.

However, she said it was “bittersweet” to be standing there, as she would’ve loved her father to witness her represent the Irish living Down-Under, but he sadly died from cancer in 2013.

Speaking before the show, she said the whole experience has been emotional, but in particular, the tears were flooding when she heard Donegal Rose Katie McAteer perform her poem about coming out of the pandemic.

“We had our rehearsal with Daithi and that was a bit surreal, when I was up on the stage I started crying when Katie from Donegal was saying her poem,” she said.

“I’m on first tonight, I’m feeling grand because I will be able to relax afterward. It’s mad that after five minutes on the stage I’ll be done, after all the preparation.”

Earlier on in the day, Daithí joked that he left his dignity and pride back in 2010, which is when he started presenting the show, as it was his own idea to get himself dunked in freezing water on last night’s show.

“Today was my own idea and I’m thinking why, why, why but I think it’ll be worth it, it will be a bit of fun as well..and it’s a bit of madness and we always kind of like that.”

He said it’s the things that always go wrong on the two nights of live television which stand out most for him.

“The things that go wrong really stand out in my mind,” he said.

“I was on the stage with a Rose one night and they brought out a birthday candle and started singing happy birthday so I said happy birthday and she said thanks and afterward...it wasn’t her birthday.”

The Ohio Rose Sarah McInerney is the oldest ever rose at 30, as this year women up the age of 30, transgender, and married women were allowed to apply.

Ms McInerney said she wasn’t initially aware that it was her last year to apply, but said it’s “beautiful” that it’s happened that way.

“It kind of just happened in passing, I wasn’t aware of it all going on but then I saw the age limit went up I was like I’m good, so that was the extent of it,” she said.

“I’m so happy to be here and got the chance to do it, it’s just the cherry on top that it would’ve been my last chance to go.

“It’s so beautiful because I am rooming with The Monaghan Rose, she’s 20, she’s the youngest, and everyone gets on so well.”

Her escort, Shane McHugh from Galway, was crowned Benetti Menswear Rose Escort of the Year last night.

“The entire experience, from the first day in Ashdown Park in April, right up until today, I’ve enjoyed every single second of it.” he said.

"We were promised a unique experience, and it’s been more than delivered on.”

Ms McInerney’s party trick was showing off her falconry skills, but there was just one thing missing- a bird.

“We were supposed to get an owl in the dome but we just said it’d be unfair,” Daithí told the Irish Independent.

“It wouldn't be fair to bring an owl in here even though they’re trained to do what they do.”

Despite the criteria being broadened this year, there aren’t any married or transgender Roses, and the festival has received some criticism for an all-white line-up.

Presenter Daithí said he believes there is room for the festival to be more inclusive.

"The Rose of Tralee is an open door, it’s a stage that’s made for everyone,” he said.

"There was an announcement made that trans women could enter, but I wasn’t aware that trans women couldn’t.

"Maybe we just need to sit down and say- who else should we invite to the party?

"I don’t know what committee would sit down to make that decision but it's a happy place, it’s a friendly place, and a good place to be.”