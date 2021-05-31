Rose of Tralee cancelled for second year in a row due to Covid-19 

The Rose of Tralee has been cancelled for a second year in a row due to Covid-19.

Last year was the first time in the history of the festival, which has taken place annually since 1959, that it had to be cancelled.

CEO of the Rose of Tralee International Festival, Anthony O’Gara, announced the news today.

He said since last year was cancelled the team has been working on how to safely deliver the 2021 festival.

However, Mr O’Gara said they were “immensley disappointed” for all involved that it will not be going ahead.

"Last year was the first time in our history that the Festival was postponed, and doing so again is difficult for everyone involved and of course for those supporters that look forward to celebrating our global Irish community each August, but we are confident it is the right decision as we all play our part right now in keeping each other safe and well,” Mr O’Gara said.

"The Rose of Tralee International Festival operates on a yearlong basis, in Irish communities worldwide; and we will continue to harness the goodwill of our extended Rose Family in supporting communities and charitable efforts over the next 12 months.

"Similarly, we will each have a role to play in restoring our community and local economy following this pandemic, and we look forward to coming together in celebration in August 2022.

"In the meantime, we salute the leadership and the selfless efforts of frontline and support staff everywhere; and among them the efforts by many of our Rose family."