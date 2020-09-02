Room to Improve will not return to our screens until next year

Dermot Bannon has revealed that a new series of Room to Improve will not be on our screens until next year.

The Room to Improve host said that the they are back filming but it won't be until autumn of next year that we can expect the 13th series of the much-watched show to appear on our screens.

Speaking on RTÉ One's the Ray D’Arcy Show, the celebrity architect said the next series of Room to Improve will mainly consist of 'small projects'.

"We're back filming, we've been back filming for a couple of months now and we're looking for two small projects. We're looking for non planning projects," said Bannon.

He added: "Normally we have lots of people applying for Room To Improve, it's a constant stream through the office but actually this year because of Covid and lockdown and all that people just assumed there's nothing on TV.

"We are only starting into it now and they will all take a year."

Previously speaking to Fran Power of the Sunday Independent, Dermot revealed what lockdown involved for him.

"I was supposed to be travelling, doing Incredible Homes. I got one filmed in Canada, but we have three more that are all supposed to be finished now, and they're not."

Instead, he was doing daily workouts with the trainer from his local gym via Instagram.

"They have been a life saver," he says. "Shane has given a class every single morning. I live for it. I'm doing weights with a couple of wine bottles."

And he has got into cooking. "I've never baked so much," he says. "I've made pizza with the kids [he has three children with his wife, Louise]. The two lads are loving it.

"I've learnt patience like you'd never believe. I'll tell you what teaches you patience - it's a hyper-active 12-year-old with a bag of flour and a sieve."

