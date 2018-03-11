Rob Heffernan eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars'

Olympic race-walker Rob Heffernan (40) came to the end of the road in his journey on 'Dancing with the Stars' tonight.

The Corkman ended up in the dance-off with Erin McGregor after ending up in the bottom two after donning a glittery waistcoat and doing the Foxtrot to 'Any Dream will Do.'

Judges voting in favour of saving the fitness instructor over the sports champ, who said he was "very sad" to be out of the contest. "It's been the best experience of my life," he said.

"It's been brilliant, all the memories are going to keep me going for a long time. It's been incredible." But for the four remaining celebrities, it was a case of 'the show must go on' after the Broadway themed night.

It was a combination of sparkles, spice-bags and even an underwear flash during last night's quarter-final. With just two weeks left before the grand final on March 25, the rivalry was clearly starting to intensify between the competitive contestants.

As Deirdre O'Kane remarked: "It's a really addictive thing. You can smell the final. And everyone wants it." When asked what the final smelled like, she told a bemused Amanda Byram, "A spice bag."

But despite incorporating some ballet into a complicated Foxtrot to the tune of 'One' from A Chorus Line, she got mixed comments from the judges.

She admitted the comments did hurt her as she "worked like a dog" this week, getting 22 points from judges but was still sent through to next week.

Trying to get herself out of jail with voters was Erin McGregor who danced a Cell Block Tango from 'Chicago. Described as one "fierce, man-eating Tango, she got 27 points from the panel. She was followed by Cork sports-star Anna Geary, who did a Jive to The Time Warp from The Rocky Horror Picture Show and got the second-highest score from the judges with 29 points.

Singer Jake Carter transformed himself into Aladdin and had all his wishes granted after a fun-filled Charleston to 'Friend Like Me' from the hit musical. Described by Loraine as "spectacular", he scored only the second 30 of the series with a perfect score.

He also won the Swingathon as he proved his stamina against his fellow competitors, earning five extra points from the judges. After being sent off in second position, cheeky Anna got a big cheer from the audience after flashing her knickers as she departed the dance-floor.

