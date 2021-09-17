Revisiting the good, the really bad and the brilliant elements of Love/Hate

From left, Peter Coonan, Robert Sheehan, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Killian Scott in a publicity shot for season two of Love/Hate

Half a million people watched Kin, the polished new crime drama from RTÉ and American broadcaster AMC, on Sunday night.

Even allowing for the fact that the first episode of any new RTÉ One drama series will always draw a large, curious audience, this is an impressive figure. It’s thoroughly deserved, too.

After a slightly opaque start — it took a few minutes to get a handle on the various characters’ family connections — the opening instalment, directed with real flair by Diarmuid Goggins, was a satisfying, visually striking take on the classic tropes of the gangster genre.

It helps that Kin has a top-notch cast in Aiden Gillen, Ciarán Hinds, Clare Dunne, Emmett J Scanlan and English actor Charlie Cox, who’s every bit at ease with an Irish accent as he was with an American one in Netflix’s Daredevil.

But no sooner had the end credits rolled on the first episode than Irish Twitter was bubbling with negative comments about how Kin is not as good as Love/Hate. Comparing a series that’s just begun with one that ran for five seasons is completely pointless.

But since that appears to be the fate that awaits every Irish drama series with a criminal theme, it’s worth taking a look back on Stuart Carolan’s gangland saga, which began in 2010 with Darren (Robert Sheehan) arriving back in Dublin after a period of exile in Spain and ended in 2014 with his friend-turned-betrayer Nidge (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) being shot dead in his own back garden.

There’s no denying Love/Hate was a cultural phenomenon. The season four finale pulled in more than a million viewers — a record no Irish drama series since has come close to matching.

But ratings are a measure of popularity, not quality. Love/Hate was a bit like the little girl with the curl in the famous nursery rhyme. When it was good it was very good, and when it was bad it was dreadful.

Season one, which ran for a modest four episodes, was on the rickety side. I remember commenting in my review that the young stars — not least Sheehan, whose character was the main protagonist in the beginning — looked more like well-groomed boyband members than murderous thugs.

Season two was a gigantic leap forward. It was excellent. Season three, however, was in a different league entirely. It was superb, six hours of tense, gripping, brilliantly-made drama that bore favourable comparison with anything that came out of the UK or US in 2012.

I wrote at the time: “Love/Hate is the best RTÉ drama series ever. You could, if you wanted to be sarcastic about it, point out that the competition for that particular accolade is hardly as stiff as a treble-whiskey.

“Yet to do so would be to belittle what creator/writer Stuart Carolan, director David Caffrey and their outstanding young cast have achieved.”

Had Love/Hate ended there, with a sobbing Nidge, having betrayed his best friend Darren and signed his death warrant, realising he’d surrendered the last sliver of his humanity, it would have been perfect.

It was never going to end there, though, not when the series was drawing record audiences and raking in a fortune in advertising revenue for RTÉ.

The inevitable season four was dire. Intriguing plots just fizzled out and were forgotten about. Strong characters were killed off or faded away. New ones were brought in, including Traveller pipe-bomber and assassin Patrick Ward (John Connors), whose tedious philosophical musings about the consequences of taking a life suggested too many viewings of Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven.

Endless shots of Nidge getting in and out of cars and clouds scudding across skylines couldn’t disguise the fact that nothing happened for six hours.

Season five, the final one, was better — not difficult, really — but was effectively one long countdown to Nidge getting popped, which he duly did.

At least his killer, Philosophising Patrick, didn’t share his thoughts before pulling the trigger.

The good in Love/Hate outweighed the bad. Just about. It’s still the best drama series RTÉ ever made — but only until something better comes along. Maybe Kin will be that something and maybe it won’t. Either way, it’s about time we let go of a deeply flawed series that ended seven long years ago.