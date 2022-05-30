Revealed: Love Island series 8 contestants – including a Dubliner

Dami Hope from Dublin is one of the first contestants on season eight of Love Island.

The most anticipated dating show is returning to our small screens next Monday, and the contestants are being revealed (one by one) today.

A microbiologist from Dublin and a paramedic from Swansea are among the first contestants that will be entering the villa in a bid to find love.

Dami Hope (26), Dublin

Dami Hope, who is 26 from Dublin, will be one of the first boys to ‘couple up’ on the popular show.

The microbiologist said he decided to enter the villa because he’s more open to doing new things.

"Love Island is a different experience, I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some, might go well with others, so it’s a fun experience,” he said.

The Dubliner said he doesn’t know if he will cause trouble in the villa, because he’s just going to be his funny self.

He said: “I’ll try not to cause trouble but sometimes you don’t intentionally cause trouble, but it happens!”

Expand Close Dami Hope from Dublin is one of the first contestants on season eight of Love Island. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dami Hope from Dublin is one of the first contestants on season eight of Love Island.

Asked why he thinks he’s a catch, Dami said: “When I’m actually in a relationship, I think it’s a star sign thing, I’m an Aries but I’m very passionate - I always used to put that person first.

“If they had something they wanted to do or something they were passionate about, I’d make sure that even if it’s something I’m not talented at I’d get talented at it just so it helps them. “I’m really good at being in a team and actually looking after each other.”

Video of the Day

Paige Thorne (24), Swansea

The first girl to be revealed for the show is Paige Thorne, a 24-year-old paramedic from Swansea.

The brunette bombshell said she decided to enter the villa because she can’t find anyone in her hometown.

Expand Close Paige Thorne is a paramedic from Swansea. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paige Thorne is a paramedic from Swansea.

"In Swansea there is just no-one I can find, I’ve tried and there’s just nobody there anymore,” she said.

"I need to break out and broaden my horizons and Love Island just brings everyone together for me. I haven't got to go out and I haven’t got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now!

The paramedic said she will bring positive energy and lots of bubbly energy to the villa, as well as being a mother-like figure.

"I am a good cook and I’m quite mumsy so I’ll look after anyone that needs looking after,” she said.

"If I had to pick a signature dish, it would probably be a Sunday dinner. My roasties are up there, I think Gordon Ramsay would be impressed - I think he would be like ‘9/10 or 10/10’.

Liam Llewellyn (22), South Wales

From Newport in South Wales, Liam Llewellyn is the second boy to be announced for series eight of Love Island.

He is a master's student and said he is ready to meet someone who he can experience life and grow with.

"I think Love Island is a great opportunity to meet someone, you’re in with a load of different types, so you can get to grips with what you really like about people,” he said.

Asked how his family and friends would describe him, the jokester said his mother would probably say he’s “a little s**t.”

"No, I’m a good kid, she knows that,” he added.

"They’d probably say quite generous, quite caring, happy, chatty, chirpy, bubbly. I wear my heart on my sleeve, I can’t hide how I feel about anyone.

"I’m probably quite emotional as well come to think about it.”

More to follow

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 6th June on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.