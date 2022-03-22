Renovated Wicklow farmhouse that has been with same family for generations bags spot in Home of the Year final

Kate and Shane Byrne outside their 150-year-old farmhouse with their son Max in Co Wicklow.

A renovated farmhouse that has been in the homeowner's family for generations won tonight’s spot in the Home of the Year final.

Kate and Shane Byrne’s 150-year-old farmhouse in Wicklow wowed judges with its modern take on the generational home, and they received the highest score out of the three houses with 26 out of 30.

"This home was all about the overall feeling,” architect and judge Amanda Bone said.

"I found it uplifting and it just felt like a really comfortable family home. But, I did have some reservations and I wished they pushed for a modern kitchen.”

The couple lives in the Co Wicklow home with their toddler Max. The property has been in Shane’s family for decades but when they moved in, in 2018, they knocked through all the smaller rooms and added an extension to create an open plan living space with lots of natural light.

The family loves the sense of history in their home and that their son is the 4th generation of Byrne to grow up there and that, in time, it’ll be a place for his own family.

"We were working towards our forever home, we will never live anywhere else but here,” Kate said.

"I wanted it to be a modern take but with classic pieces of furniture that will go with the character of the old house.”

Shane added: “It has always been my forever house but at the same time this is what I’ve always wanted it to be, Kate has done a great job.”

Niamh and James Peare’s South Dublin home came in at second place with a score of 25 out of 30.

Niamh is an architect and interior designer while James is an engineer. With their skills, the couple aimed to create a space that was functional for working from home while also being a calm environment for the family of four.

The 1970s home initially had small rooms and was quite dark internally, so the homeowners carried out a complete refurbishment.

Using custom-built furniture they aimed to provide a consistent connection with nature that paved way for an airy and bright home.

“Very little had been done to it since it had been built so we wanted to do something that would suit our family dynamic and the way we like to live,” James said.

“Both of us are very proud of what we have achieved with the house.”

Speaking about the home, judge Sara Cosgrove said: “I loved the cosy living room, the window seat and the bar in the corner I just thought it was very relaxing.

"I think going into that generous and beautiful extension and the views out to the garden made this room.”

In tonight’s episode viewers were also shown a 1980s chalet-style bungalow in Belfast, that received a score of 23 out of 30 from the judges.

Homeowners Kerry and Nicky Devlin said they fell in love with the bungalow because of its location and incredible views.

When the couple moved in, they said the house was neutral with dated décor, so they renovated the home to give it their own stamp.

The interior design of the Belfast home, where the couple live with their twin boys, is inspired by mid-century, modern and Scandi interiors; mixing vintage and retro furniture with modern pieces with plenty of colour, pattern and textures.

“We loved that it was elevated to capture the views. As you go around the home it does have a retro feel,” Kerry said.

“Every day I come home from work I still pinch myself walking up the steps and having a look outside and when we open the curtains in the morning it’s like ‘wow’, it’s a great family home.”

However, judge Hugh Wallace wasn’t overly impressed, commenting on the home he said: “I found the main bedroom disappointing and it didn’t have the same genre we saw elsewhere for me this was a home of nearly but, unfortunately, not quite.”



