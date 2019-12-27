Remembering late music icons from Cobain to Bowie to Aretha Franklin in documentaries airing tonight

POP music is deeply enmeshed, in our minds, with ideas of freedom, energy, limitless possibility and, especially, youth. Most bands are best when they’re young; few acts manage the transition to middle-age without coming over as sad, ridiculous or – worst of all – irrelevant and out-dated.

So it is that a musician dying before their time feels so poignant and affecting. In one sense it’s not surprising – sex and drugs and rock ‘n’ roll wouldn’t be known for their life-extending qualities – but still, tragically young deaths bind us closer to these stars.

There have been so many of them down the years that there’s even a category of those who passed away at a specific age: Jim Morrison, Amy Winehouse, Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix are among the many ill-fated members of the so-called 27 Club.

Kurt Cobain is possibly the most famous member; certainly his is the youthful demise which had the biggest impact on popular culture over the last quarter-century.

Kurt Cobain (AP Photo/Mark J.Terrill, File)

Twenty-five years after the troubled frontman shot himself at his Seattle home, Nirvana records still sell like gangbusters, his image still adorns countless items of merchandise – my own daughter’s godfather bought her the ‘queasy acid-face’ T-shirt last Christmas – and immortal songs like Smells Like Teen Spirit are still played by radio stations and amateur guitarists alike, and probably always will be. (That chord sequence is so simple, yet it sounds so good when you turn it up loud – it’s genius!)

Cobain: Montage of Heck, a 2015 feature-length documentary about Kurt’s early years, gets its first airing on Irish TV tonight on TG4 (it’s been available on Netflix for the last while). I’m an unashamed Cobain/Nirvana hardliner anyway, so this film would have been catnip to me regardless of quality.

Some of Kurt Cobain’s childhood drawings (Brian Lawless/PA)

However, Montage of Heck, directed by Brett Morgen, is an outstanding documentary in its own right. The creator’s stroke of brilliance is three-fold:

First, he bases the film on Kurt’s youth and young manhood, rather than the post-Nevermind years of global hyper-success. The struggle to reach the mountain-top is always more interesting to observe than watching the conquering hero sitting at the peak, gazing numbly at all the worlds conquered and slowly growing, in Cobain’s acid lyric from Serve the Servants, “old and bored”.

Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain is seen on December 24, 1986 Photo: Reuters

Second, he utilises the singer’s own journalism and artwork – Kurt was a compulsive diarist and illustrator – for insights into what made this slouchy dweeb, from a small rain-swept logging town far from anywhere, into one of the most influential and best-selling rock musicians of all time.

Third, Morgen brings those diaries and drawings to life. Literally: words leap off the page or skitter along it like spiders, sentences pulse in and out of being, sketches of monsters and medical horrors erupt into roaring life.

Kurt Cobain's letter

There’s also beautifully rendered, almost photo-realistic animation, various archive material and a bevy of talking-heads interviews. Interestingly, nearly all contributors are women – Cobain’s widow, mother, sister, first girlfriend. Nirvana’s bassist Krist Novoselic is about the only ‘recognisable’ male face.

We also get some home-movie footage, which are very poignant, almost haunting at times: here’s Kurt as a toddler, playing out the back; now here’s Kurt as an adult, nodding off on heroin while cradling his own small child.

Meanwhile, on Sky Arts, The Decade the Music Died looks at some of the artists who passed away in the period we’re about to depart. A 90-minute special, it remembers the aforementioned Winehouse, as well as legends such as David Bowie, Prince, Whitney Houston, George Michael, Leonard Cohen, Chuck Berry and Aretha Franklin.

Fittingly, the show then segues into David Bowie: A Reality Tour, a live concert film from Bowie’s 2003 gig at the Point Depot, no less. Perhaps, in the end, this is the best way to remember beloved musicians: by enjoying their art once more.

Cobain: Montage of Heck, TG4 11.30pm, and The Decade The Music Died, Sky Arts 9pm

Herald