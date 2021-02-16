| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Remembering ‘Brimstone’: Devil was in the detail of this short-lived cult gem

This is the first in an occasional series called Rewind, celebrating notable TV from yesteryear.

Brimstone – Four stars

John Glover, left, as the devil and Peter Horton as dead detective Ezekiel &lsquo;Zeke&rsquo; Stone, who winds up in hell but is given a chance to redeem himself and live again Expand

Close

John Glover, left, as the devil and Peter Horton as dead detective Ezekiel &lsquo;Zeke&rsquo; Stone, who winds up in hell but is given a chance to redeem himself and live again

John Glover, left, as the devil and Peter Horton as dead detective Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Stone, who winds up in hell but is given a chance to redeem himself and live again

John Glover, left, as the devil and Peter Horton as dead detective Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Stone, who winds up in hell but is given a chance to redeem himself and live again

Pat Stacey

The RTÉ continuity announcer’s words that night were like a sneaky little gut punch, delivered when you’re least expecting it: “And that was the last ever episode of Brimstone. Next week at the same time...”

Wait. What? Not the last in the current series — we hadn’t yet started calling them seasons — but the last one ever. How could this be?

Back in 1998, when Brimstone made its debut in the US, arriving on RTÉ a few months later, television hadn’t yet become the major cultural force it is today and didn’t receive anything like the saturation media coverage it now commands.

Most Watched

Privacy