Remembering ‘Brimstone’: Devil was in the detail of this short-lived cult gem

The RTÉ continuity announcer’s words that night were like a sneaky little gut punch, delivered when you’re least expecting it: “And that was the last ever episode of Brimstone. Next week at the same time...”

Wait. What? Not the last in the current series — we hadn’t yet started calling them seasons — but the last one ever. How could this be?

Back in 1998, when Brimstone made its debut in the US, arriving on RTÉ a few months later, television hadn’t yet become the major cultural force it is today and didn’t receive anything like the saturation media coverage it now commands.

The big American networks had the playing field more or less to themselves. If they decided to abruptly cancel a series, it stayed cancelled.

No amount of lobbying by fans — and at the time they didn’t have social media platforms to make their voices heard — would make a difference.

There was no Netflix or Amazon to ride to the rescue and revive a series that had been undeservedly axed. But things had started to change.

US television had evolved beyond the old-style episodic series, where everything was wrapped up neatly in an hour, including commercial breaks. Long-form storytelling had begun to take hold.

Chris Carter’s The X-Files, a hybrid of detective show, horror and science fiction that blended self-contained monster of the week episodes with an overarching alien conspiracy storyline, had become a sensation.

This was the landscape into which Brimstone dropped. It appeared to be exactly the right series at exactly the right time.

It was high-concept television, and the concept was a terrific one. Peter Horton, best known at the time for being the long-haired one in smug, drippy 1980s series Thirtysomething, played Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Stone, New York City’s most decorated detective.

When the man who raped his wife walks free, Zeke tracks him down and kills him. Two months later he himself is shot dead in an unrelated incident and winds up in hell.

It’s eventually revealed he wasn’t sent to hell just because he murdered a man, but because he enjoyed doing it.

Fifteen years later, the devil, played by the marvellous John Glover, offers Zeke a deal: 113 of the most evil souls have escaped from hell and are wandering the Earth. If Zeke can bring of all them back, he’ll be given a second chance at life.

The only way to achieve this is by destroying their eyes (the windows to the soul), either by shooting them or using some even grislier method. Whenever Zeke dispatches a soul back to hell, the next day is a reset.

He always wakes up wearing the same clothes and with the same items that were in his possession at the moment of his death: his detective’s shield, fully loaded gun and $36.27 (a biblical reference to Ezekiel 36:27).

If Zeke fails in his mission or is killed by his quarry, he’ll face eternal damnation. Glover’s devil is a playful trickster; sometimes he works to assist Zeke, other times he seems to be deliberately hampering him.

Brimstone, created by Ethan Reiff and Cyrus Voris, who went on to write the Kung Fu Panda movies of all things, had everything going for it and should have been an enormous hit.

But Fox, for reasons which remain obscure, treated it badly from the start.

They scheduled it as the lead-in to Chris Carter’s other series, Millennium, which was already leaking viewers and destined for cancellation, and then inexplicably showed the episodes in the wrong order, which confused viewers.

Brimstone was cancelled after 13 episodes, denying it a chance to build the audience it richly deserved.

Were it to be made today, when series about the supernatural have never been more popular, then I suspect it would be a runaway success.

As it is, it remains a lost cult gem that’s never been released on DVD.