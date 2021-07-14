Phoebe-Waller Bridge and Donald Glover are two of the freshest and most versatile talents working today.

As actors, writers, producers and/or directors of their own material, they’ve both enjoyed popular success and critical acclaim in equal measure.

Bringing these two hot-as-lava names together to co-star in a series slated to appear in 2022 counts as a substantial coup for streamer Amazon.

But does it really have to be in something as uninspired as a reboot of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, a 16-year-old movie that hasn’t exactly lodged itself in the public consciousness?

Doug Liman’s flashy action comedy, starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as married assassins who discover their competing agencies have hired them to kill one another, did good business at the box-office, despite attracting mostly middling reviews.

If it’s remembered for anything these days, though, it’s for sparking the real-life relationship between Pitt and Jolie, who the media immediately saddled with the collective name “Brangelina”.

Most people would probably prefer to see Waller-Bridge and Glover together in a wholly original project. Then again, that would be going against the current television mania for endless reboots, revivals and remakes.

Less than a decade after it ended, American teen drama Gossip Girl has already been rebooted with a new cast playing new, more diverse characters. It began streaming on HBO Max last week and will be coming to the BBC iPlayer, which isn’t legally available in Ireland, later in the year.

This is just the first drop in the déjà vu deluge that’s going to be hitting television in the next year or so. The revived Frasier, with Kelsey Grammer reprising his role as the cultured, snobbish psychiatrist and radio star 17 years on, is due on US streamer Paramount Plus next year.

In recent days Grammer has been teasing plot details (Frasier has become rich beyond his wildest dreams, apparently), but there’s still no word on whether David Hyde-Pierce, Jane Leeves or Peri Gilpin, all essential ingredients in the success of the original, will be returning — although Leeves has made it clear she won’t be taking part if it means giving up her role in medical drama The Resident, recently recommissioned for a fifth season.

One old face we won’t be seeing is Frasier and Niles’s father Martin. Actor John Mahoney sadly died in 2018. Martin’s absence will apparently be referenced in the very first episode. It remains to be seen whether Grammer’s loudly expressed political views (he’s anti-abortion and pro-Trump) will deter fans of the original.

Also coming down the pipe are a revival of serial killer saga Dexter, with original star Michael C Hall; a reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, called simply Bel-Air, as a drama rather than a comedy, and a continuation of Sex and the City, called And Just Like That, minus Kim Cattrall, who’s made no secret of her absolute contempt for former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

While plenty of people will tune in to at least some of these out of curiosity, there’s no evidence to suggest the public were clamouring for any of them to be made. So who are they actually being made for?

The cynical answer, which is also the most persuasive one, is for the satisfaction of the people making them. Kelsey Grammer hasn’t enjoyed anything like the success he did with Frasier, so it’s easy to see why he’d want to recreate his greatest triumph. The same goes for Sarah Jessica Parker, who’s the producer as well as the main star of the SATC follow-up.

If nothing else, seeing how two shows about privileged white people work in the current climate should be mildly interesting.

The thinking behind Dexter seems to be: “Look, you know we made a balls of the ending, we know we made a balls of it, so let’s have another shot.”

The reasoning behind Bel-Air, which is produced by Will Smith, is fuzzier. It’s described as a “dark and dramatic” take on the same story, featuring the same characters (but different actors). So why not just make an original dark and dramatic series instead of cannibalisng a beloved sitcom?

Maddeningly, in the same week HBO Max released publicity photos from the set of And Just Like That, it announced it had axed the stunningly original Lovecraft Country. Never mind. I suppose we’ll be seeing a reboot in a few years’ time.

