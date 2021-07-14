| 15.1°C Dublin

Remakes, revivals and reboots to clog up TV in 2022 — including a brand new Mr. & Mrs. Smith

A déjà vu deluge is coming with remakes of Frasier, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and SATC slated to hit our screens soon

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover are to star in an Amazon series rebooting the 2005 action comedy Mr. &amp; Mrs. Smith Expand

Pat Stacey

Phoebe-Waller Bridge and Donald Glover are two of the freshest and most versatile talents working today.

As actors, writers, producers and/or directors of their own material, they’ve both enjoyed popular success and critical acclaim in equal measure.

Bringing these two hot-as-lava names together to co-star in a series slated to appear in 2022 counts as a substantial coup for streamer Amazon.

