Reeling in the Years fans get teaser of new series in promo video

The opening bars of Steely Dan’s intro music are instantly recognisable to Reeling in the Years fans, and they have been given a taste of the eagerly anticipated new series of the throwback show.

The long-awaited new series of the music and news clip show tackles the decade from 2010 to 2019, and RTÉ have issued a teaser trailer ahead of its debut on Sunday April 11.

The sixth series covers everything from boxing hero Katie Taylor to musical maestros Kodaline, from the love-it-or-hate-it TV of Mrs Brown’s Boys to referendums on same-sex marriage and abortion to the Obama and Trump presidencies.

Previous editions of the RTÉ show have covered the period from 1962 to 2009, and it has been voted the most popular home-produced TV show ever in the RTÉ Guide.

The first half-hour instalment of Reeling in the Years 2010 to 2019 airs on RTÉ One from Sunday April 11 at 8.30pm.

