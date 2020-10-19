Reaction to the killing of Lord Mountbatten to be depicted on hit Netflix show 'The Crown'

The killing of Lord Mountbatten was devastating, The Crown star Josh O’Connor said about the character’s death in the newest season of the show.

O’Connor - who portrays Prince Charles - told the Irish Mirror that it was emotional when the incident was covered in the hit Netflix series.

“There’s a scene where Charles is reading a letter he received from him after he died and there I am, sat on a plane, reading the letter and I didn’t just cry, I sobbed,” he said.

“It was one of those moments on The Crown that are kind of ethereal, almost mythological in their specialness.”

Lord Mountbatten died in the seaside town of Mullaghmore, Sligo, after an IRA member attached a bomb to his fishing boat.

O’Connor described Lord Mountbatten as a father figure for the Prince of Wales, explaining why his death affected his performance so much.

“I was completely surprised at how strongly I felt. Some of the most beautiful characters I’ve played have been to do with father figures,” he said. “Don’t get me wrong, I have a great relationship with my own father, but in the show Mountbatten became that for me.”

“It’s truly devastating for him [Charles] when Mountbatten dies.”

While O’Connor was brought up in Cheltenham, his family are originally from Cork. As such he described himself as a republican, in the sense that he is not a supporter of the monarchy.

“I am a republican and a big old liberal and I think if you want a classless society, it’s very hard to square having a royal family and an equal society,” he said.

“As individuals, I have respect for the Queen and for individual members of the royal family, though not for the institution.”

He added that The Crown - which is going into its fourth season - is not just for those who are fans of the monarchy.

“The Crown isn’t really made for royalists, well it sort of is, but it’s also made for people who are sceptical about the power of the royal family.”

As the actor’s family emigrated to England so long ago, he doesn’t know that much about his Irish background. However, he is close friends with some Irish actors in London, such as Fleabag star Andrew Scott.

The newest season of The Crown will air on November 15, and will cover the monarchy during the Thatcher era.

