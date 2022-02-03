Reaching for the right type of star to fit a role – sometimes, even series praised for their casting can get it badly wrong

Those fans of Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels who were annoyed by the casting of Tom Cruise in two movie adaptations have a reason to be happy this weekend.

Amazon Prime’s new eight-part series Reacher, arriving on Friday, gives them a screen incarnation of the character more in keeping with the one in the books.

There was nothing wrong with the Cruise films as fast-moving, kinetic thrillers. If he’d been playing any character other than Jack Reacher, nobody would have batted an eyelid about his casting.

Cruise has, after all, proved his action hero chops over and over again in six (soon to be seven) wildly entertaining Mission: Impossible movies. But the fact remains that he’s 5ft 7in tall, whereas Reacher in the books is a hulking 6ft 5in, 250lb mountain of a man (I’m not being heightist here, by the way; I’m also 5ft 7in).

Read More

Size doesn’t always matter; tough-guy screen legends Humphrey Bogart and James Cagney, for instance, were 5ft 8in and 5ft 5in respectively. But this was one of those cases where it did.

The new Jack Reacher, 32-year-old Alan Ritchson, who’s 6ft 2in (clever camerawork will make him seem even bigger) and built like the proverbial you-know-what house, seems a perfect fit for the character — an ex-military policeman with a razor-sharp deductive brain concealed inside the body of a weightlifter.

You could fill a whole book with examples of bad casting choices in the movies. For whatever reason, television hasn’t made nearly as many casting missteps, yet there are some very notable ones. Strangely, series based on popular detective novels seem to be a minefield of miscasting.

Georges Simenon’s beloved, pipe-smoking Paris detective Jules Maigret has been catnip for television producers. Dutch, Italian and, of course, French TV have all made Maigret series, but for decades the 1960s black-and-white BBC series starring Rupert Davies, which Talking Pictures TV is currently reshowing on Saturdays, was regarded as the best. Simenon was a fan, saying of Davies: “At last, I have found the perfect Maigret!”

Video of the Day

He might have revised his opinion, however, if he’d lived long enough to see ITV’s superb 1990s Maigret, starring Michael Gambon. Even though there were just 12 hour-long episodes, it’s now regarded as the definitive adaptation.

But when TV gets Maigret wrong, it gets him very wrong. In 2016, Rowan Atkinson, a fan of the books, took the character on in four feature-length ITV mysteries.

Atkinson, clearly trying to banish the spectres of Mr Bean and Blackadder from viewers’ minds, deliberately underplayed the character to the point of inertia.

When he was supposed to look watchful or ruminative, he came across as merely blank. Still, he was better than the wildly miscast Richard Harris in the disaster that was an earlier ITV Maigret, a one-off from 1988.

Harris played the detective as an eccentric near-buffoon in a battered hat, a scruffy overcoat and a waistcoat with the buttons done up incorrectly.

“It’s muuuhrder!” he said in a raspy Irish accent. It was certainly murder to watch. In 1994, two years before the BBC’s successful series Dalziel and Pascoe began, ITV made a three-part drama called A Pinch of Snuff, featuring comedians Gareth Hale and Norman Pace as the chalk-and-cheese coppers.

All it proved was that comedy’s gain was most definitely not drama’s loss. Reginald Hill, author of the source novels, hated it so much that he banned ITV from adapting any more of his books.

John Hannah was plainly unsuited to Scottish Television’s Rebus, based on Ian Rankin’s series of novels about the world-weary Edinburgh detective.

Hannah, who was the executive producer, quit after one season and later said he’d only taken the part because STV rejected his original choice, Peter Mullan. Hannah’s replacement, Ken Stott, was very much a better fit.

Sometimes, even series praised for the smartness of their casting choices can get it badly wrong. The Crown came a little unstuck after the producers replaced Vanessa Kirby, who was wonderful as Princess Margaret in the first two seasons, with Helena Bonham Carter, who did a great job of playing... well, Helena Bonham Carter.