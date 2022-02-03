| 8°C Dublin

Reaching for the right type of star to fit a role – sometimes, even series praised for their casting can get it badly wrong

Pat Stacey

The 6ft 2in Alan Ritchson, star of Amazon Prime&rsquo;s new Jack Reacher series, is a better physical fit for the character than Tom Cruise Expand

Those fans of Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels who were annoyed by the casting of Tom Cruise in two movie adaptations have a reason to be happy this weekend.

Amazon Prime’s new eight-part series Reacher, arriving on Friday, gives them a screen incarnation of the character more in keeping with the one in the books.

