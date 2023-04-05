Rain Dogs review: BBC Drama about homeless single mother has had rave reviews, so what am I missing?

Rain Dogs: Rating 2/5

Daisy May Cooper plays the homeless single mother of a 10-year-old girl in the strange and misfiring comedy-drama Rain Dogs

Occasionally, there’s a series that makes you wonder: “Is it me? Is there something here that others saw which has passed me by? Did I wake up this morning inexplicably dimmer than I was last night? Did I just not get it?”

And then you think: “Hang on here a moment. Maybe I’m not the problem at all. Maybe it’s the series — new drama/comedy/whatever you want to call it Rain Dogs (BBC1, Tuesday) — that’s the problem. Maybe there’s really not all that much to get.”

In America, where Rain Dogs was shown last month by HBO, which co-produced it with the BBC, the TV critics were in raptures, flinging superlatives around as freely as confetti at a wedding.

Interestingly, the only non-American review I’ve read so far, in London’s Evening Standard, was also the only one to suggest Rain Dogs, which takes its title from a Tom Waits song and album, isn’t all that.

The themes, poverty and the homelessness caused by a chronic accommodation shortage, couldn’t be any more bracingly topical or universal.

But anyone expecting a Cathy Come Home for the 21st century is looking in the wrong place. Rain Dogs lacks the stark power of that famous television landmark. It also lacks the coherence you’d expect from a collaboration between two of the world’s most prestigious broadcasters.

Very loosely adapted by Cash Carraway from her memoir Skint Estate (it’s more a case of “inspired by” than “based on”), it stars current critical darling and Bafta-magnet Daisy May Cooper (This Country, Am I Being Unreasonable?) as Costello Jones, a single mother who’s struggling to find a place she and her 10-year-old daughter Iris (newcomer Fleur Tashjian) can call home.

Costello is a talented writer who got a First in English at university, but has been forced to earn a living as a sex worker in a Soho peep show club. She’s also a recovering alcoholic who’s just about to hit 100 days sober.

Iris, by the way, is the latest in the long list of those maddeningly precocious children who exist only in the worlds of TV and film. “I feel like I’m in a movie montage,” she says, like no 10-year-old carbon-based life form in the known universe.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

When we meet Costello, she’s two months behind on the rent and the bailiffs are drilling the front-door lock and turning her and Iris out of their flat. She hails a black cab, then has Iris feign feeling sick so the driver will pull over.

As they leg it without paying the fare, Costello apologetically shouts back to him, “I’m not usually a prick, I promise.”

The scene is written and played for larky laughs. So, weirdly, is a scene where Costello satisfies the peculiar appetites of a regular customer called Lenny (Adrian Edmonson), a pervy, wheezy old artist whose abstract paintings all resemble vaginas.

While Costello, got up as a housekeeper, bustles around pretending to dust and polish Lenny’s home, the old git plays with himself under the bed covers.

The tonal waywardness continues with Costello’s best female friend Gloria (Ronke Adekoluejo), a party girl with a habit of waking up hungover in West End telephone boxes.

Gloria works in the undertaking firm owned by her father, who doubts she has the necessary gravitas for the work.

You can’t blame him. When she’s left alone with a man who’s come to see the corpse of his estranged father, she accepts a can of beer from him and within minutes they’re having enthusiastic sex on a chair beside the coffin.

Oddest of all is Costello’s old university friend Selby (Poldark’s Jack Farthing), a gay man from a fabulously wealthy family, who’s just served a year in prison for assault.

He’s devoted to Costello and Iris, yet at the same time a toxic, unpredictably volatile and sometimes violent presence in their lives who’s prone to do more harm than good.

I watched two episodes of Rain Dogs (critics were given all eight) and found it difficult to engage with them. Despite the serious subject matter and the series’ roots in Carraway’s actual experiences (she too was a university-educated sex worker living below the poverty line and raising a young daughter alone), it feels curiously detached from any sense of reality.