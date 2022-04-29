Quiz: How well do you remember Downton Abbey?

A second film based on the hit TV series now makes its way to cinemas.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is debuting in theatres this weekend and will no doubt prove as big a hit as the series upon which it is based.

When the sixth and final season of Downton Abbey aired in 2015, those behind the show headed to the demand from fans for more.

The first Downton Abbey movie came in 2019 and grossed $194 million against a $13-10 million budget.

Now the Crawley family and their charismatic servants return to the big screen.

Test how well you remember the original series.