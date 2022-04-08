Quiz: How well do you know Derry Girls?

The cast of Derry Girls, from left: Dylan Llewellyn, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Nicola Coughlan and Louisa Harland.

Derry Girls was just one of the hit programmes commissioned by Channel 4

The airing of the third and final series of the hit show Derry Girls is almost upon us.

While series one saw the group traverse their teenage years against the backdrop of The Troubles, series two saw them navigate their parents, parties, love interests and school amid a precarious peace process.

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee has previously said the upcoming series of the dark comedy will be the last.

So with Erin, Michelle, James, Orla, Claire and co. about t rejoin our screens, how much do you really know about Derry Girls?

Can you name off your best Granda Joe insults to Gerry? Would Sister Michael approve of the knowledge you've gained over the past two seasons?

Try our quiz to find out whether you'd fare as well as Orla doing at maths tests or if you're a true Derry Girl at heart.