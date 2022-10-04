Prime Time: Results of probe into sale of codeine at pharmacies ‘very worrying’ says expert

Some supplements may interact with certain medications, so consult your doctor first. Stock image

An expert in opiate addiction has described the findings of tonight’s Prime Time investigation into the over-the-counter sales of codeine as “very worrying”.

The medication, which is used as a mild painkiller, is an opiate and “the safety concerns around the misuse of non-prescription medicinal products containing codeine are well established” according to guidance for pharmacists published by the regulator, the Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland (PSI).

It warns that “consumption of quantities of these medicines in excess of the recommended dose, or over a prolonged period of time, may cause tolerance and dependence, as well as the risk of other adverse effects”.

"Patients need to be fully advised of the correct use of these products and the risks associated with their misuse,” it says.

Despite this, a Prime Time undercover team visited 18 pharmacies across three counties and found “not one adhered to all the guidelines around the sale of over-the-counter codeine medicines”.

The team bought 408 tablets over three days at the pharmacies visited.

Dr Michelle Foley, from the School of Health Sciences at the South East Technological University of Waterford, said the footage shown to her from the programme was “very worrying”. She said she was “not at all confident that the guidelines are being adhered to”.

“Codeine is an opioid medication that is used in the treatment of mild to moderate pain. It can also be used in the treatment of cough. Its addiction potential is quite strong. It is an addictive medication because it belongs to the same group of opioids, such as heroin. So, it is very addictive,” she said.

Dr Foley, who has conducted extensive international research into codeine misuse and addiction, noted there has been a 47pc increase in the number of people treated for problem codeine use in Ireland over the past decade.

“There needs to be much tighter regulation within pharmacy if they are to continue to sell this product over the counter,” she said.

Since August 2010, the PSI has stated that all pharmacists must fully comply with its guidance on the safe supply of codeine medicines such as Solpadine, Nurofen Plus and Feminax.

“Since then, pharmacists have been required to directly supervise sales of the medication; question customers to assess if it’s the most appropriate treatment; and ask if they have tried an alternative non-codeine painkiller," according to Prime Time.

“Pharmacists are also meant to warn customers that codeine combined with paracetamol or ibuprofen has the potential to be harmful in overdose quantities or if used for a prolonged period. Customers should be told not to take it for longer than three days.”

Dr Foley said: “The three-day warning is really important because if the pain is unresolved within those three days, then the person does really need to go and see a GP.”

Yet just 12 of the pharmacies visited by Prime Time gave the three-day warning, most did not explain why it was important to stick to this. In fact, only one pharmacy told the undercover reporter that codeine is addictive.

Three out of the 18 pharmacies did not give the three-day warning at all, and a further three said that it was for “short term” use only but didn’t specify for how long.

In one pharmacy, the only advice given was to take two tablets up to three times a day, preferably after food. Two hours later, an RTÉ reporter returned to the same pharmacy changing their appearance slightly and was sold a second box of Nurofen Plus on the repeat visit – with no questions asked or advice offered.

After viewing the footage from all 18 pharmacies Dr Foley said: “There was some attempt in some of the pharmacies to adhere to the guidelines, but none of the pharmacies that we saw in that footage actually ticked all the boxes in relation to the guidance that has been supplied to them from the regulator.”

Medical Director of Smarmore Castle Private Clinic, Dr Hugh Gallagher, told Prime Time: “The issue of codeine dependence is a significant concern to me, and I do regularly treat people with this problem.

“What you find is that they will traverse a wide area, going to multiple pharmacies and determining which pharmacies are perhaps easiest to acquire them from the story that they need to tell in order to get them but the problem with that is that it begins to dominate their whole lives.”

The Prime Time investigation Caution, Contains Codeine airs on RTÉ One tonight at 9.35pm.