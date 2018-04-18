Entertainment Television

Wednesday 18 April 2018

Presenter Dale Winton dies aged 62

Dale Winton in Supermarket Sweep
Dale Winton attending the Frost Summer Party Fundraiser in London. The presenter has died at the age of 62, his agent has said PA Wire
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Presenter Dale Winton has died at the age of 62, the star’s agent has said.

The Dale's Supermarket Sweep star died at his home earlier on Wednesday.

His long-term agent Jan Kennedy said in a statement to the Press Association: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Dale Winton who died at home earlier today.

"While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy at this time of grief."

No further details were announced.

Winton was a TV favourite with shows like Supermarket Sweep and In It To Win It.

More recently the star, known for his tanned appearance, made a show for Channel 5, Dale Winton's Florida Fly Drive.

More to follow...

Press Association

