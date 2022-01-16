Piers Morgan returns to breakfast TV after almost a year

Piers Morgan is set to host a new breakfast show for the first time since leaving Good Morning Britain.

The presenter (56) will return to the small screen on News UK’s new TV channel, talkTV, in the spring.

He said he is relishing the prospect of being a “tri-continental irritant” on the current affairs show which will air daily in the UK, US and Australia.

He told the BBC: “I am launching a new global daily TV show for Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation in America, starting in the spring.

“It will air daily in the UK, daily in the US and in Australia as well so I will be a tri-continental irritant which is something I have been aspiring to be for quite some time.

“Its going to be opinion, debate, big interviews, so if you’ve missed me on morning TV, I’m sorry but I’ll be back very soon.

“If you haven’t missed me, I’m not sorry.”

Mr Morgan left Good Morning Britain in March 2021 following an uproar over comments he made about Meghan Markle’s bombshell Oprah interview.

He sparked a backlash when he said he “didn’t believe a word” of Ms Markle’s interview with Ms Winfrey, where she talked about her mental health struggles.

British TV regulator Ofcom later cleared the presenter over the remarks which sparked a record 58,000 complaints.

Mr Morgan added: “I haven’t been on breakfast television for nearly a year…My one question is, am I allowed to have an opinion, because that was the problem before.”

News Corp and FOX News Media teamed up to launch the new channel.

Mr Morgan was the fourth most searched-for person on Google in the UK last year, trumping actor Alec Baldwin, who was fifth, and rapper Travis Scott, sixth, both of whom are facing lawsuits in the US.

