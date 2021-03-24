Piers Morgan clears out office at Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan made a trip back to the GMB studio on Wednesday to collect his belongings (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Piers Morgan returned to the Good Morning Britain studio to clear out his office after quitting the show earlier this month.

The journalist and television presenter, 55, left his job on the ITV current affairs programme following a row over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex.

He made a trip back to the GMB studio on Wednesday to collect his belongings, but left behind a cardboard cut-out of his former co-host Susanna Reid.

Tweeting a picture of his items packed into boxes, he wrote: “Goodbye, Good Morning Britain! (I think I’ll leave the cardboard cut-out, would be a bit creepy to take that home … ).”

Reid replied: “End of an era. Thank you for five incredible years of rows, rants & reasons to eye-roll.”

GMB’s episodes on March 8 and 9, which turned out to be Morgan’s final appearances, sparked a record 57,121 complaints to TV regulator Ofcom.

ITV announced Morgan had left the show on the evening of March 9, shortly after Ofcom said it had launched an investigation under its harm and offence rules.

It later emerged that Meghan had also made a formal complaint to Ofcom about the TV host after he dismissed her account of having suicidal thoughts and experiencing racism.

Morgan said on-air that he “didn’t believe a word” of her interview with chat show host Oprah Winfrey when she discussed joining the royal family.

Reid has since said the programme will be “very different” but “shows go on”.

Morgan joined her on GMB when he stepped into the shoes of Ben Shephard in November 2015.

