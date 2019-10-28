It was a slip that could have left Aisling Bea red-faced, yet she remembers it as one of her favourite moments working with Paul Rudd on their hilarious new Netflix show, Living With Yourself.

It was a slip that could have left Aisling Bea red-faced, yet she remembers it as one of her favourite moments working with Paul Rudd on their hilarious new Netflix show, Living With Yourself.

'People have to realise that a sex scene in a TV show or a movie is probably the most unsexy moment you will experience'

Friends and Ant-Man star Rudd takes centre-stage in a bizarrely brilliant comedy-drama that sees his character Miles cloned on a visit to a mysterious high-tech spa, with the new and improved version of himself leaving wife Kate — played by Kildare’s Bea — very confused.

The madness explodes when the cloned Miles comes faceto-face with his original and more grumpy version, forcing Kate to wrestle with her emotions as the two identical husbands jostle for her affection.

It’s a scenario that inevitably leads to chaotic humour, with Bea struggling to contain her giggles as she reflects on a scene that cemented a newly-formed friendship with Rudd.

Aisling Bea and Paul Rudd in Netflix's Living With Yourself

“One of funniest days we had on set was when I was filming a sex scene with Paul,” Bea told the Sunday World magazine, in an interview in a London hotel.

“People have to realise that a sex scene in a TV show or a movie is probably the most unsexy moment you will experience. There are usually 15 people in the room shouting instructions at you, telling you your leg or arm is getting in the way," she explains.

“It helps as the lady if you get along with the guy you are working with. If the person you are working with takes it too seriously then you can end up having a scene that doesn’t work, but I got on great with Paul and that really helped.

“We had a very funny moment when the nipple covers I was wearing slipped off mid-way through a sex scene. I guess they were just a bit sweaty, and I looked down and they were gone.

“The camera didn’t pick up that we needed to stop filming as we were trying to do the scene in one take to ensure it had good continuity, so he was still in character and trying to protect my dignity from four other guys and a fella holding a boom mike, covering my boobs with his arms and elbows.

“It’s great when something like that happens on set because it shows that the person you are working with has your back.”

It was not the only uncomfortable moment Irish comedy queen Aisling shared with Rudd, dating right back to the day of her casting test.

“We didn’t know each other before this, and I wondered whether I would ever see Paul again after I flew over to New York for a screen test for Living With Myself,” she continues.

Paul Rudd and Aisling Bea attend the premiere of Netflix's 'Living With Yourself' at Arclight Hollywood on October 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

“In my mind, I was getting a chance to audition for this big Netflix show with Paul Rudd and it was a massive deal for me, so I didn’t know what to think at the end of that day of filming when I was saying my goodbyes and Paul just said, ‘nah, I didn’t think that went well’.

“What was I to make of that comment? I left the room wondering whether he felt comfortable enough with me to make a joke saying I didn’t get the job or he actually didn’t like it.

“So I had a slightly uncomfortable wait to find out which one of those versions was the real story!”

Rudd’s friendship with Bea shines through as the duo swap anecdotes throughout our interview, with their shared passion for all things Irish in evidence as Paul’s late father became the topic of conversation.

A celebrated Titanic historian, Michael Rudd told his son Paul all about the fateful journey of the famous ship that had its last stop-off in Cobh, Co Cork before setting off on its fateful sailing in 1912, and those tales came in useful during a back-seat ride with Leonardo DiCaprio.

“I’ve always loved Ireland and my dad has a lot to do with that,” Rudd tells us.

“His job as a Titanic historian ensured we always heard tales about your country when I was growing up and I had a great experience down in Donegal back in 2014 when two of my friends got married and it turned out to be an incredible trip.

“We rented a house for a week and just spent our time ambling around the pubs and listening to the music sessions every night, and it really was a special experience, as it always is when I spend time in Ireland.

“I also decided to get an Irish pub put into my house a while back and we have Guinness on tap. I know how to pour the perfect pint and this idea of having an Irish pub in the house was started by my dad, so I owe it all to him.

“I didn’t care too much for my dad’s Titanic stories when I was growing up, but they helped to introduce me to Ireland and, amazingly, my knowledge of the story was pretty useful a few years later when I was working on the Romeo and Juliet movie with Leonardo DiCaprio.

“I was riding in a car with Leo and he tells me he has been offered to do this movie. My reaction was he had to do it and I told him about all the tales that my dad told me about. Suddenly my Titanic knowledge was really relevant and you know what, I’ve heard he did that movie and it worked out okay for him!”

Rudd and Bea serve up outstanding performances in the brilliantly produced eight-part drama Living With Yourself — all episodes are available to download on Netflix now.

Online Editors