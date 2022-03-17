Peaky Blinders star Charlie Murphy set for role in new Netflix thriller series

Irish actress Charlie Murphy is set to star in a new show on Netflix which centres around a dangerous love triangle.

The Love/Hate star will play the role of Anna Barton, who embarks on a secret affair with her soon to be father-in-law, William, played by Richard Armitage.

The three-part series is an adaptation of the 1991 novella by the same name from late author Josephine Hart, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It has been described as a “thrilling and seductive limited series about erotic obsession and forbidden desire”.

Game of Thrones actress Indira Varma stars as William’s wife, Ingrid and Stranger’s Rish Shah plays Anna’s fiancé Martyn.

The series is directed by Glenn Leyburn and Lisa Barros D’Sa and produced by Gina Carter. It is written by Morgan Lloyd-Malcolm and Benji Walters.

Murphy has also starred in Peaky Blinders in the role of feisty union boss Jessie Eden in the fourth series of the fast-paced show about a Birmingham crime gang led by Thomas Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy.

The Wexford native is one of a number of Irish actors and production crew who have been drafted in by Irish director David Caffrey, who worked with her on RTE's Love/Hate, in addition to Aidan Gillen, who plays a gypsy hitman.

The sixth and final series of the show returned on February 27 and dedicated the first episode to the late Helen McCrory.

McCrory, who starred as Shelby family matriarch Polly Gray in the hit crime drama in the previous five seasons, died from cancer aged 52 last April.

The programme also addressed her absence by writing her death into the plotline which causes members of the Shelby family to subsequently spiral.

At the end of the programme, a tribute to McCrory was emblazed across the screen saying: “Dedicated to the memory of Helen McCrory OBE ‘Polly Gray’.”

McCrory’s husband, actor Damian Lewis, announced in April last year that she had died at home following a “heroic battle” with cancer, prompting tributes from across the worlds of film and TV.