Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne on directing Cillian Murphy: ‘He can’t just show up and dial in Tommy Shelby – he is completely prepped’

Nobody around him, with the possible exception of Cillian Murphy, knew what Anthony Byrne meant when he said that the making of the forthcoming final season of Peaky Blinders was “GUBU”. But there was really no better word. Conor Cruise O’Brien’s famous acronym — Grotesque, Unbelievable, Bizarre and Unprecedented – just about captures the bizarre and tragic confluence of events that beset production on the year’s most eagerly awaited television finale.

The restrictions of the pandemic shut down filming completely in 2020 and even after they got going again it was “a mind f**k”, logistically speaking.

In the midst of all of this there was heightened pressure to get the episodes ready – the BBC pushed the deadline forward – and Byrne worked feverishly to get the first two episodes ready; at the time of our interview, he will continue to work on the rest of the series over the next few weeks and into the broadcast run. Trying to get the actors in one place and the episodes ready for broadcast took its toll.

“More than anything else I’ve ever been involved with, I was completely burnt out at the end. I think at the end of every shoot, you’re completely wrecked and you want it to end but I think with Peaky, it was just a more heightened sense of that.”

Then there was the strange art-imitating-life of Helen McCrory’s character, Polly, the formidable matriarch of the Shelby dynasty, dying in the script even as the actress herself lived out the last months of her own life. McCrory passed away last April after a long battle with breast cancer.

“We got the news just before it broke publicly and I was immediately deflated,” Byrne recalls. “It’s like somebody’s just let all the air out of the room. I wasn’t friends with Helen. She was a work colleague, but you get very close to people when you’re working on a set and I cared very deeply about her situation.”

McCrory plays an important part within the new season but the situation with the script was “very tricky”, Byrne says. “It’s a weird headspace to be in, because narratively you’re talking about a character in a show who is dying. But then you’re also talking about the logistics of a real person who’s dying, and you find yourself talking just about the script and talking about Polly as a character and somebody’s reaction to her death, all the while Helen was still alive at this time and I found that very difficult to make sense of because it didn’t make sense.”

Set in 1920s Birmingham, Peaky Blinders follows the exploits of a flat cap-wearing gang in the aftermath of World War I. At its head is war veteran, bookmaker and criminal Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) who is determined to move the Shelbys up in the world and make the Irish-gypsy family’s bookmaking business into a legitimate enterprise. The new season begins where the last, on which Byrne also worked, left off – with Tommy, burning with the memories of his slain wife Grace, pressing a gun to his head in a desolate field.

“He makes it through that, and it’s what happens directly afterwards which really sets in motion the final season. The backbone of it, is, largely, the antagonism between Tommy Shelby and Michael Gray [who spent season five plotting to replace Tommy], after the death of Polly.”

Tonight’s season premiere promises to be one of the television events of the year. After tepid early reviews when it first appeared in 2013, the show quickly gained cult status, and, Byrne observes, “essentially created a new mythology, wedded to that gypsy culture with elements of the supernatural and the western”.

It has been a blend that has won it a slew of big name fans. David Bowie suggested his music be used in the show. Brad Pitt and Snoop Dogg both love it. Byrne says that he once turned down a household-name star who wanted to make a guest appearance.

“For the same reasons that when you see Ed Sheeran pop up in Game of Thrones and immediately, you’re taken out of the world of the show. In a way I was like [of having that big-name actor in the series], ‘Man, that’d be cool,’ but you could never do it, because then you’ve jumped the shark, because now [with a celebrity cameo] you’re aware that you have become a piece of culture and it’s like you’re on the outside, and it’s just completely wrong.”

Besides that, Cillian Murphy, who is also an executive producer on the show, would never have gone for it.

“We spend a lot of time, the two of us just going back and forth on script and we do that either face to face or over the phone. He’s a dream collaborator and he’s also phenomenally talented. His dedication to the role, it’s not automatic for him. Each time he has to go and reinvent it and do the work and he’s completely dedicated. He can’t just show up and dial in Tommy Shelby, he has to be completely prepped. Every weekend he’s at home in Manchester, in his flat learning lines and doing the work.”

Artistic integrity has always been important to Byrne. When he was at school, at St Mary’s College in Rathmines, Dublin, one of the priests heard he wanted to be a filmmaker. The priest gave him a camera and decided Byrne would film the upcoming rugby matches. The young boy was horrified. “I was like, “What? I don’t want to video the f**king rugby matches,” and then I had to go off on the bus with the Senior Cup team... not my peeps.”

His family home was in Templeogue, deepest Dublin suburbia. His dad, a colourful character, ran a cash-and-carry business and was a keen poker player.

“He was always doing mad deals and there was a lot of money and he was also a poker player. My dad used to go to Vegas in the early 1980s, when that wasn’t even a thing and he would play in poker tournaments out there and then he’d come home and he’d be like, ‘I met Mr T,’ or he met James Garner or went to see Sinatra and Dean Martin at a private show.

“In 1980s Dublin nobody had money, but he was always coming home in new cars and all of this stuff. Then he lost it all, and then made it back again and then lost it all. He lived that kind of up-and-down life and I got a lot out of that, but that also... it wasn’t easy. I spent a lot of time in my own head and I think that’s really where the path to what I’m doing now began, out of that. Because I just made up little stories in my head and stayed there.”

Byrne knew he was going to be a director from a young age and applied with his substantial portfolio to Dún Laoghaire, which had a new film programme. He didn’t get in because he didn’t get the points in his Leaving Cert. Instead he started making his own short films, raising IR£4,000 himself and getting a producer to match it to make his first film, Clubbing, which starred the actor Fiona O’Shaughnessy in her own debut. That was followed by Meeting Che Guevara and the Man from Maybury Hill, a gorgeously stylish featurette, which gave him the chance to work with the late, great actor John Hurt.

He’d heard that Hurt, or maybe it was Anthony Hopkins, didn’t like to do more than two takes. “And I said to him, ‘If we don’t get it in two takes, are you happy to do more?’ And he was like, ‘Oh, my dear boy, we’ll go until you are happy.’ He added, ‘Every actor wants to be directed,’ and I went, ‘F**k, that’s a great note,’ and I just applied that to everybody after that. It makes everything so much easier.”

The film was a critical hit and was nominated for seven IFTA Awards, including Best Script and Best Director for Byrne but he recalls the politics of the film business in Ireland being very difficult at that time.

“I think at the time it seemed only a few directors were getting all the money from the Film Board. It still very much felt like an old boys’ club. It was like they could make phone calls and get money for their films and everybody else was filling in forms and waiting for three months and I was like, ‘This is bullshit.’”

He didn’t make money he says “for many years” and felt alienated by the property-obsessed Celtic Tiger era society. “They [his age group peers] were all buying holiday homes in Spain and having conversations about ‘Guys, Bulgaria’s about to pop. We need to get over there, they’re selling apartments for 10 grand,’ and then they’re all getting married and having kids and then everything went to shit and I hated all of that dialogue. I was always the black sheep in my friendship group in Dublin and in my family as well and I never had a problem with that.”

He was in a relationship with the actor Natalie Dormer for 10 years but they have since split and he’s single with no kids. He says that in recent years he’s found a bit more balance between his personal life and the consuming nature of his work.

“I am very obsessive about what I do. I’m very committed to the work that I do. I think that’s probably changing a little bit more, not the obsessiveness of it, but living life, I suppose, a bit more now than I had been.”

The obsessiveness was doubtless part and parcel of such an impressive career. During the last decade he has made his name as one of the most accomplished television directors with stints helming the acclaimed gangster drama, Love/Hate which he describes as “crazy intense”, and the British dramas Mr Selfridge, Ripper Street and the deeply affecting transgender-themed series, Butterfly.

Confident that he had already established his reputation, he also felt free to dabble in a medium where many directors cut their teeth: music videos. He met Hozier after being introduced to his manager, MCD boss Caroline Downey, at Dublin’s Gresham hotel and went on to make the video for the singer’s single, ‘Dinner & Diatribes’. He also made clips for Liam Gallagher and the French singer Jehnny Beth.

The videos, he says, provided some relief from the lengthy and arduous television shoots and he enjoyed helping other artists. Music has also been a huge part of the appeal of Peaky, and Byrne reveals he will use two of Sinéad O’Connor’s starkest and most beautiful songs in the new series.

“She’s phenomenal and her voice is extraordinary. I’ve always been a fan. For some reason she has just never been in Peaky and when I thought about it I was like, ‘Well, that sounds weird because she’s so Peaky.’”

He will continue in post-production all through the upcoming run. There is, he acknowledges, a certain pressure in directing the final series of a show that has been so deeply beloved.

“I might be happy with the work, but then it’s up to the audience to judge it. We’ve been two-and-a-half years making this series alone, and I think some day there should be an oral history of all that went on during that time. It’s been wild and extraordinary.”

Season six of ‘Peaky Blinders’ premieres on February 27 at 9pm on BBC One