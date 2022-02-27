| 7.9°C Dublin

Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne on directing Cillian Murphy: ‘He can’t just show up and dial in Tommy Shelby – he is completely prepped’

Behind the scenes of the last two seasons of ‘Peaky Blinders’, plus working on projects with John Hurt, Hozier, and why he being a “black sheep” is no bad thing 

Anthony Byrne. Picture by Lee Malone Expand
Anthony Byrne describes himself as obsessive and very committed to the work he does. Picture by Lee Malone Expand
Anthony Byrne and Cillian Murphy on the set of 'Peaky Blinders' Expand

Nobody around him, with the possible exception of Cillian Murphy, knew what Anthony Byrne meant when he said that the making of the forthcoming final season of Peaky Blinders was “GUBU”. But there was really no better word. Conor Cruise O’Brien’s famous acronym — Grotesque, Unbelievable, Bizarre and Unprecedented – just about captures the bizarre and tragic confluence of events that beset production on the year’s most eagerly awaited television finale.

The restrictions of the pandemic shut down filming completely in 2020 and even after they got going again it was “a mind f**k”, logistically speaking.

