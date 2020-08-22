| 13.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Paul Whitington's TV pick of the week: The Unbelievable Story of Carl Beech

A tissue of lies

Monday, BBC2, 9pm

The Unbelievable Story of Carl Beech Expand
Play it cool: Margot Robbie as Tonya Expand

Close

The Unbelievable Story of Carl Beech

The Unbelievable Story of Carl Beech

BBC / Dawn Beech

Play it cool: Margot Robbie as Tonya

Play it cool: Margot Robbie as Tonya

/

The Unbelievable Story of Carl Beech

Paul Whitington

Some people lie with such alacrity, they almost seem to fool themselves. In 2012, a Wiltshire man called Carl Beech claimed he had been abused as a child by numerous men, including his own stepfather, and Jimmy Savile. Although his allegations were initially dismissed, the mention of Savile must have raised a few alarms, because the scandal involving the late BBC DJ's decades-long abuse spree had just erupted, putting huge pressure on police to take all abuse claims seriously.

In 2014, Beech took his claims online, vividly describing a catalogue of juvenile misfortune in a blog. That same year he made headline news by going public, naming his 12 abusers to journalists and the Metropolitan Police. It was a shocking list, including the former head of Britain's Armed Forces Lord Bramall, and former Conservative bigwigs Edward Heath, Leon Brittan and Harvey Proctor. After Beech went on to allege that he had witnessed Brittan, Heath and Proctor murdering three young boys, police raids ensued in a desperate search for cold case evidence.

Edward Heath had died a decade before, but Harvey Proctor was, and still is, very much alive, and during a strenuous denial of the allegations, called the police inquiry a "homosexual witch hunt". Leon Brittan was seriously ill with brain cancer; he spent his last months denying Beech's allegations, all of which were false.

Related Content