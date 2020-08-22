Paul Whitington's TV pick of the week: The Unbelievable Story of Carl Beech

Some people lie with such alacrity, they almost seem to fool themselves. In 2012, a Wiltshire man called Carl Beech claimed he had been abused as a child by numerous men, including his own stepfather, and Jimmy Savile. Although his allegations were initially dismissed, the mention of Savile must have raised a few alarms, because the scandal involving the late BBC DJ's decades-long abuse spree had just erupted, putting huge pressure on police to take all abuse claims seriously.

In 2014, Beech took his claims online, vividly describing a catalogue of juvenile misfortune in a blog. That same year he made headline news by going public, naming his 12 abusers to journalists and the Metropolitan Police. It was a shocking list, including the former head of Britain's Armed Forces Lord Bramall, and former Conservative bigwigs Edward Heath, Leon Brittan and Harvey Proctor. After Beech went on to allege that he had witnessed Brittan, Heath and Proctor murdering three young boys, police raids ensued in a desperate search for cold case evidence.

Edward Heath had died a decade before, but Harvey Proctor was, and still is, very much alive, and during a strenuous denial of the allegations, called the police inquiry a "homosexual witch hunt". Leon Brittan was seriously ill with brain cancer; he spent his last months denying Beech's allegations, all of which were false.

Operation Midland cost millions of pounds but was closed down within a year, having raised no evidence and made no arrests. Instead, suspicions were now turned to Carl Beech himself. And when his electronic devices were seized, detectives discovered that he had downloaded hundreds of images of child pornography and himself taken videos of young boys. For a time, Carl evaded the law, fleeing to a house he'd bought in Lapland. But in May 2019, he was extradited to the UK, where he was tried for his various crimes and sentenced to 18 years in jail. A sad end to a sorry episode that did untold damage to the claims of actual victims. Films of the week Gravity Tonight, BBC1, 8.35pm When an astronaut gets separated from her craft during a spacewalk above Earth’s orbit, she faces a terrible struggle to return safely home. Sandra Bullock stars. Spotlight Sunday, RTÉ1, 9.30pm Based on a true story, Todd McCarthy’s thriller stars Michael Keaton as the leader of a Boston Globe investigative unit that uncovers a clerical sex abuse cover-up. With Mark Ruffalo, Rachel McAdams. The Book Thief Sunday, Channel 4, 10pm Drama based on Markus Zusak’s bestselling book, starring Sophie Nélisse as a young German girl who’s orphaned during World War II and taken in by a kindly book lover. With Geoffrey Rush. Joy Tuesday, RTÉ2, 9.30pm Single mother Joy Mangano sets out to rescue her family from poverty by inventing a self-wringing mop. Jennifer Lawrence and Robert De Niro star in David O Russell’s fact-based drama. I, Tonya Wednesday, RTÉ1, 9.35pm Margot Robbie (below) stars in Craig Gillespie’s darkly funny biopic of Tonya Harding, the talented US skater who was implicated in the nobbling of a rival. With Allison Janney, Bobby Cannavale. Expand Close Play it cool: Margot Robbie as Tonya / Facebook

Whatsapp Play it cool: Margot Robbie as Tonya Brideshead Revisited Thursday, BBC4, 9pm When Oxford student Charles Ryder befriends the flamboyant Sebastian Flyte, he becomes entangled with a wealthy but doomed aristocratic family. Matthew Goode, Hayley Atwell star. Best sport Gaelic Games Saturday GAA Live Today, RTÉ2, 4.30pm Clare double A double bill of Clare Championship hurling begins with Broadford versus Sixmilebridge. Ger Canning and Anthony Daly commentate. Gaelic Games Sunday GAA Live Sunday, RTÉ2, 3.30pm Kerry football Marty Morrissey and Tomás Ó Sé are live in Killarney for the Kerry Club Football Championship clash of Killarney Legion and Kerins O’Rahilly’s. Football Champions League Final Sunday, Virgin Media One, 7pm Europe’s elite The 2020 Champions League final kicks off at 8pm in Lisbon, with either Paris Saint Germain or RB Leipzig facing Bayern Munich or Lyon. TV picks Entertainment Dáithí's Decade of Roses Monday, RTÉ1, 9.35pm Fond memories Dáithí Ó Sé reflects on his 10 years as host of the Rose of Tralee Festival, and recalls some of his favourite interviews and onstage moments. Documentary Avoiding a Second Wave Tuesday, Channel 4, 9pm The big question Xand van Tulleken and Guddi Singh assess the risks of rising infection rates and ask what can be done to avoid a devastating viral resurgence. Reality Lodgers for Codgers Friday, Channel 4, 8pm Odd couples In this new series, a group of 20-somethings dodge Britain’s housing crisis by moving in with pensioners, who see life very differently.