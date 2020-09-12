Paul Whitington's TV pick of the week: Extinction

Matt Damon and Christian Bale fire on all cylinders as Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles respectively in Le Mans ‘66

The current pandemic has distracted mankind from longer-term concerns like conservation and the environment, but of course the topics are linked. Destruction of habitats and the grim consequences of global warming are exposing us - as well as nature - to extinction. Last year a sobering UN report revealed that over one million plant and animal species are now threatened with extinction. It's a natural process, but at the moment it's happening up to 100 times faster than normal, and the problem is spinning out of control.

This documentary, which is part of the Our Planet series, explores how this crisis is about much more than the loss of individual species. Because everything in nature is connected, even us, in vast networks that support the entirety of life on Earth. And thanks to our actions, we are currently losing many of the vital services nature provides for us. The rapid loss of insects puts pollination and food production at risk, while the loss of biodiversity in the soil threatens plant growth. Plants themselves underpin our means of survival, yet one in four are threatened with extinction.

Extinction: The Facts looks at the different ways human activity is driving the loss of biodiversity, from overfishing and the illegal wildlife trade to pollution, climate change and deforestation. This destruction is also putting us at greater risk of pandemics.

Plenty of doom and gloom, then, but scientific evidence suggests that if we make the right choices at this critical moment, nature could still bounce back. David Attenborough recalls his iconic visit to the mountain gorillas of Rwanda 40 years ago, when he was shocked to discover that there were only around 250 left. Decades of hard work by conservationists, governments and local communities has turned things around, with more than 1,000 mountain gorillas living in the wild. As David points out, we should be encouraged by the gorilla revival to begin fighting extinction on numerous fronts. Films of the week Thor: Ragnarok Tonight, RTÉ2, 9.20pm In Taika Waititi's witty superhero sequel, Thor must fight for his life in a tyrant's arena against a very familiar adversary when he's banished to the arse end of the universe. With Chris Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett, Mark Ruffalo. Memento Tonight, BBC2, 9.45pm Christopher Nolan's tricky thriller stars Guy Pearce as a man whose search for the person who killed his wife is hampered by short-term memory loss. With Carrie-Anne Moss, Joe Pantoliano. Phantom Thread Monday, TG4, 9.30pm Daniel Day-Lewis is compelling in this sombre drama about 1950s couture designer Reynolds Woodcock, who thinks he can dominate his latest muse but has another thing coming. With Lesley Manville, Vicky Krieps. Zodiac Tuesday, TCM, 11.05pm Jake Gyllenhaal is a newspaper cartoonist in 1960s San Francisco who becomes obsessed with uncovering the identity of the Zodiac serial killer. With Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Chloë Sevigny. Le Mans '66 Wednesday, Sky Premiere, 8pm Fact-based drama starring Matt Damon as a Ford car designer who joins forces with a maverick English driver to try and win the prestigious Le Mans 24-hour race. With Caitriona Balfe, Christian Bale.

Best sport Gaelic games Saturday GAA Live Today, RTÉ2, 2.45pm On the double Evanne Ní Chuilinn and guests introduce live coverage of a Kilkenny Club Championship hurling double bill from Nowlan Park. Football Live Premier League Today, Sky Sports Main Event, 5pm A new season Newly promoted Leeds face a baptism of fire as they travel to Anfield to play champions Liverpool. The game kicks off at 5.30pm. Racing Racing from the Curragh Sunday, RTÉ2, 3pm Irish St Leger Hugh Cahill is at the Curragh for day two of Champions Weekend, including the feature race, the Irish St Leger. Richard Pugh commentates. TV picks Drama The South Westerlies Sunday, RTÉ1, 9.30pm Yes to wind Kate's plan to persuade the locals to back the wind farm at a public meeting is scuppered when Breege turns up looking for a shoulder to cry on. Documentary Home Monday, RTÉ1, 9.35pm Ireland's housing crisis Filmed over the course of a tumultuous year, this documentary follows the fortunes of people from all walks of life who are desperate to find a home. Documentary Call the Cops Tuesday, Channel 4, 9pm On the beat Life is tough for Britain's police, and on tonight's episode a young officer ends up on a dangerous high-speed car chase on only his third day of duty.