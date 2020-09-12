| 10.9°C Dublin

Paul Whitington's TV pick of the week: Extinction

Sunday, BBC1, 8pm

Paul Whitington

The current pandemic has distracted mankind from longer-term concerns like conservation and the environment, but of course the topics are linked. Destruction of habitats and the grim consequences of global warming are exposing us - as well as nature - to extinction. Last year a sobering UN report revealed that over one million plant and animal species are now threatened with extinction. It's a natural process, but at the moment it's happening up to 100 times faster than normal, and the problem is spinning out of control.

This documentary, which is part of the Our Planet series, explores how this crisis is about much more than the loss of individual species. Because everything in nature is connected, even us, in vast networks that support the entirety of life on Earth. And thanks to our actions, we are currently losing many of the vital services nature provides for us. The rapid loss of insects puts pollination and food production at risk, while the loss of biodiversity in the soil threatens plant growth. Plants themselves underpin our means of survival, yet one in four are threatened with extinction.

Extinction: The Facts looks at the different ways human activity is driving the loss of biodiversity, from overfishing and the illegal wildlife trade to pollution, climate change and deforestation. This destruction is also putting us at greater risk of pandemics.

