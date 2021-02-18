Paul Whitington’s TV pick of the week: Bloodlands

When you consider Northern Ireland’s colourful past, it’s odd that so few television dramas have been set there, especially crime ones. Jed Mercurio rights that wrong with Bloodlands, a gritty new show starring James Nesbitt as a grizzled Belfast Detective Inspector with more than a few skeletons in his past. As he’s proved on the likes of Line of Duty and Bodyguard, Mercurio has a kind of genius for creating multi-layered characters you can never quite make up your mind about, and DI Tom Brannick may well be a case in point.

He’s been a police officer for over 20 years and has lived through the force’s painful transition from RUC to PSNI. The violence of the Troubles has left its mark on Brannick in more ways than one: his wife was murdered years ago, and may have been one of the early victims of a serial killer called Goliath. He has been inactive for decades, but when a car is pulled from Strangford Lough — its owner apparently kidnapped — Brannick becomes convinced he recognises the calling card of the legendary assassin. Goliath’s story is shrouded in myth: legend has it he was a serving police officer who vanished in the late 1990s, but Tom has never forgotten about Goliath and now sees a chance for revenge.

Against the stern advice of his old friend DCS Jackie Twomey (Lorcan Cranitch), Brannick and his partner, DS Niamh McGovern (Charlene McKenna), reopen the Goliath case in the hope it will help them solve the kidnapping. But as they dig deeper, they find puzzling gaps in the original investigation which suggest someone was trying to suppress the truth. Then a new clue takes them out to an island on Strangford Lough, and a discovery that will change everything.

Jimmy Nesbitt describes Bloodlands as “a classic Jed Mercurio show where you’re not really sure what’s going on, with so many different stories woven into it”. Sounds promising... and, by the way, a new Line of Duty is in the works.

Sunday, BBC1, 9pm

Films of the week

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Tonight, Channel 4, 9pm

When terror group The Apostles steal a nuclear weapon for a planned mass attack in India, Ethan Hunt and the team race to the Himalayas to stop them. Action thriller, with Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson.

The Imitation Game

Sunday, RTÉ2, 9pm

The remarkable story of Alan Turing, a brilliant English mathematician who helped crack the Nazi Enigma codes during World War II but was subsequently persecuted for his sexuality. With Benedict Cumberbatch.

Angels & Demons

Monday, TG4, 9.30pm

When the Pope is murdered, who does the Vatican call? Harvard professor Robert Langdon, that’s who, and he quickly uncovers a far-reaching clerical plot. With Tom Hanks, Ayelet Zurer.

To Olivia

Wednesday, Sky Premiere, 8.40pm

Writer Roald Dahl and his wife, Patricia, have moved to the countryside to raise their young family when tragedy strikes, changing their lives forever. Hugh Bonneville and Keeley Hawes star.

The Other Guys

Thursday, Comedy Central, 9pm

When a mild-mannered forensic accountant and a volatile detective are told to work together, they stumble on a huge financial scandal. Will Ferrell stars.

The Cured

Friday, RTÉ2, 9.30pm

In David Freyne’s prescient Irish horror, a virus has spread through Europe transforming victims into rabid zombies. An antidote has cured much of the population, but the rest are kept in cages.

Best sport

GAA

The PwC All-Star Awards

Tonight, RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Star quality

The best footballers and hurlers of 2020 are honoured tonight, as Joanne Cantwell and Marty Morrissey present the PwC All-Star Awards.

Football

Renault Super Sunday

Sunday, Sky Sports Main Event, 4.15pm

Unstoppable City

Manchester City are starting to pull away from the competition, and it would be a major upset if Arsenal manage to beat them at the Emirates.

Champions League Live

Tuesday, RTÉ2, 7.30pm

Atlético v Chelsea

Atlético Madrid and Chelsea meet in neutral Bucharest in this round-of-16 tie. Darragh Maloney sets the scene, George Hamilton commentates.

TV picks

Lifestyle

Ireland’s Fittest Family

Sunday, RTÉ One, 6.30pm

The final

The Mahoneys, Allens, Mileys and Cullens take on mountain madness, the speed wall and a barbed-wire tunnel as they battle for the title.

Home of the Year

Tuesday, RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Farmhouse chic

Hugh Wallace, Amanda Bone and Suzie McAdam are impressed by an 1800s farmhouse in Cork and a contemporary farmhouse in Down.

Documentary

Trump Takes on the World

Wednesday, BBC2, 9pm

Cosying up to Kim

Trump’s foreign policy was at its most bizarre in Asia, where he rowed with the Chinese while making a new friend in Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Sheena McGinley's streaming pick of the week

Tribes of Europa

Netflix, streaming now

It’s 2074. Three siblings set out to change the fate of Europe after a global catastrophe fractures the continent into countless microstates — all fighting for dominance. As for the nature of this mysterious global disaster? Well, instead of turning on man — à la Terminator — technology turns on itself, the culmination of which plunges the world into darkness. Humanity is left with no choice but to regress back to the Middle Ages, complete with battles, blood, and subtitles.

Essentially The 100 by way of Dark — which is unsurprising as it’s produced by Quirin Berg and Max Wiedemann — this version of imminent dystopia will either be a huge hit like its predecessors or will tank big time. Featuring serious Hobbiton vibes from the peaceful Origines tribe; lines like, “Get in if you want to live,” and a surprising amount of white people considering it’s set over 50 years in the future... a large swathe of viewers would call this six-parter ludicrous, and thus possibly a welcome break from the current reality.

Given most depictions of cacotopia are set in America, this Hunger Games/The Rain hybrid brings what could be deemed a refreshing mix of German and English dialogue, as the multitude of cast members frenziedly discuss the elusive Cube (AKA “The One Ring”). Like your post-apocalyptic viewing with rivers of blood, bared buns and a side of cheese? This will leave you satiated.

Also streaming…

Solar Opposites

Disney+, Tuesday

The onslaught of sci-fi doesn’t end there, dear readers. In addition to Apple TV+ debuting series two of For All Mankind, the creators of Rick and Morty have come across with this new(ish) variant centring around four aliens, who crash-land into suburban America and spend the rest of the season trying to decipher if Earth — with its pollution, crass consumerism and oh-so-yummy junk food — is awful or awesome. This typically warped animated ode to 3rd Rock from the Sun will be drip-fed via Disney+ as per, with subsequent episode drops every Friday at 8am.

Pelé

Netflix, Tuesday

Recounting the story of the iconic footballer, this documentary chronicles his quest for perfection, and the mythical status he attained. Including astounding archive footage and interview access — not only with Pelé but also teammates Zagallo, Jairzinho and Rivellino — this feature looks back at the extraordinary 12-year period in which the only triple-World Cup holder went from young superstar to national hero during a radical yet turbulent era in Brazil’s history. Boxing more your bag? Now TV is streaming Bruno v Tyson as they face off one final time…

I Care a Lot

Amazon Prime, streaming now

Following its critically acclaimed debut at the 2020 Toronto Film Festival, this highly anticipated dark comic thriller stars a host of talent, including Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage. Poised, and with shark-like self-assurance, Marla Grayson (Pike) is a professional, court-appointed guardian for dozens of elderly wards whose assets she seizes. When one of her marks turns out to have an equally shady secret of her own and connections to a volatile gangster (Dinklage), Marla is forced to level up in a game only predators can play — one that’s neither fair nor square.

Amend

Netflix, streaming now

Anyone still up for analysing the US Constitution? This series — featuring Diane Lane and Samuel L. Jackson — explores the 14th Amendment (AKA the one that can ban Trump from running again) and questions what a “United States” really means, via the musings of Martin Luther King Jr, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Frederick Douglass, etc...

Online Editors