Paul Mescal’s Bafta win was a genuine surprise, but a richly-deserved one

Paul Mescal’s win for Normal People at Sunday’s Bafta awards was a genuine surprise, and nobody present seemed more surprised than him.

Actors are great at faking sincerity — it’s what they do for a living, after all — but the 25-year-old’s nervousness and humility during his brief, charming acceptance speech were unmistakably real.

“I was fully expecting not to be here, so I’ve no clue what I’m going to say,” he said.

He thanked the drama’s joint production partners: Hulu, the BBC and Irish company Element Pictures.

He thanked the directors, Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie Macdonald, his agent Lara Beach, the cast, and, his voice taking a little emotional wobble, his mother and father watching at home.

He dedicated the award to his Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones, who was nominated for her wonderful performance as Marianne, but didn’t win.

She was unfortunate this year to be up against the unstoppable Michaela Cole, who was always going to be a shoo-in for her scorching performance in I May Destroy You, which beat Normal People for best miniseries.

You can’t argue with those wins.

Still, it’s sad that Edgar-Jones, who’s been nominated at multiple awards ceremonies and left empty-handed every time, was disappointed yet again.

A video on her Instagram account showed her reacting with teary delight to Mescal’s win.

He should be delighted too, because it was a richly deserved victory.

Going in, the smart money said either John Boyega or Shaun Parkes — both of them outstanding in separate films in Steve McQueen’s superb Small Axe anthology — would win, and either would have been a worthy choice.

But the thing that made Mescal’s performance an outside bet was the very same thing that made it so special: its quietness.

Being cast as an extrovert is a gift for any actor. They get lots of dialogue and plenty of big speeches. The can play it large and loud and passionate. They can give it the full-on late-period Pacino and melt the camera lens.

Playing an introvert, a shy, retiring, awkward, emotionally bottled-up character who does their best not to be noticed too much, can be harder.

You have to do a lot while appearing to do very little and somehow still hold the audience’s attention.

Mescal pulled it off brilliantly in Normal People. But there’s always the danger that a performance as low-key and naturalistic as this can be easily overlooked. It can be dismissed as underacting.

That the Bafta voters — who in the past have been as prone as their counterparts in the Emmys or the wretched, thoroughly discredited Golden Globes to mistaking surface flashiness for great acting — didn’t do so is heartening.

Watching Normal People last year, I was hugely impressed by the two young leads, but there was one particular scene that stood out and stuck in the memory. Before writing this, I watched it again, just to make sure it’s as powerful as I thought it was first time around. It is.

Mescal’s character Connell is talking to a therapist and finally opens up. All the painful emotions he has been holding inside come flooding out for the first time ever.

The guilt he carries around for having stayed silent while his friends back in school bullied, victimised and humiliated Marianne. The additional guilt he feels about a friend from those days who, like him, was suffering severe depression he hid from everyone and recently took his own life.

The loneliness and isolation, the deep despair, the sense of being caught between two lives — the new one in Dublin, which he hates, and the old one back home, to which he knows he can never go back — and feeling like he belongs in neither of them.

Mescal distills everything about Connell into that one four-minute scene.

It’s an astonishing piece of acting, especially coming from a young actor whose only previous screen experience was in an advert for a certain brand of Irish rashers, and a pivotal moment in the drama.

I wouldn’t be surprised if it was this that clinched it for Mescal.

I also suspect that had 2020 been less crowded with great dramas, we’d be looking at more than one win for Normal People.

