Paul Mescal’s Bafta win was a genuine surprise, but a richly-deserved one

Pat Stacey

Paul Mescal at Sunday's Baftas, where he won best actor for his performance as Connell in Normal People

Paul Mescal at Sunday’s Baftas, where he won best actor for his performance as Connell in Normal People

Paul Mescal’s win for Normal People at Sunday’s Bafta awards was a genuine surprise, and nobody present seemed more surprised than him.

Actors are great at faking sincerity — it’s what they do for a living, after all — but the 25-year-old’s nervousness and humility during his brief, charming acceptance speech were unmistakably real.

“I was fully expecting not to be here, so I’ve no clue what I’m going to say,” he said.

