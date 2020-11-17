Paul Mescal ‘thrilled’ to be included on prestigious Variety ‘actors to watch’ list

Paul Mescal is also working alongside rising star Melissa Barrera in a present-day reimagining of the opera 'Carmen'

Here in Ireland, we are well acquainted with Paul Mescal’s charms, thanks to his acclaimed role in Sally Rooney’s Normal People.

But the Kildare star (24) is clearly on the ascent in the USA too, thanks to the global success of the hit series co-starring Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Industry bible Variety has just named the Emmy-nominee on its prestigious ‘10 Actors to Watch for 2020’ list.

A huge accolade for those in the industry, previous entrants have included over 35 Oscar winners and nominees including Mahershala Ali, Timothée Chalamet, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Brie Larson, Lupita Nyong’o and Melissa Leo.

Those on the list include actors who are enjoying a “breakthrough year”, those in award-nominated projects and actors making their American film debuts.

All the entrants will be featured in the December 16 issue of the entertainment industry publication and will also speak on a panel as part of its FYC Fest, which takes place on December 15-17.

“Thank you so much Variety,” said Mescal.

“Thrilled to be included with such incredible actors.”

Also listed are Maria Bakalova, who played Sacha Baron Cohen’s daughter in the Borat sequel, as well as Tiffany Boone of Little Fires Everywhere and Rosy McEwen from The Alienist: Angle of Darkness.

A bumper year for the star, Mescal has been cast opposite rising star Melissa Barrera in a present-day reimagining of the Georges Bizet opera

Carmen as he takes on the lead role.

He said he was “honoured to have been cast alongside Melissa, an actor I greatly admire”.

