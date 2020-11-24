Paul Mescal admits he has a secret girlfriend

Paul Mescal as Connell and Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne in Normal People, the series that rocketed the actor to stardom

Since Normal People hit our small screens Paul Mescal has become a heartthrob across the globe, so many people may be disappointed to hear that the star has a secret girlfriend.

The Emmy nominee’s love life has been under much speculation, including a rumour that he was dating US singer Phoebe Bridgers, however, the actor has never openly said he had a girlfriend until now.

In an interview with British GQ magazine, the Kildare native dubbed his new partner a “lifesaver” but said that he wishes to keep her identity private.

The 24-year-old spoke affectionately about his new girlfriend and explained how she was there for him when he plummeted into the limelight.

"To have someone to lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable. Really, I don’t know where I’d be without her,” he told the publication.

Speaking about his overnight stardom, Paul admitted that his life changed extremely quickly.

He said: “Very, very quickly, pretty much overnight, there were people following me to the shops with cameras.

“It’s a very steep learning curve and not one I mastered immediately at all.

“It was a very interesting setting in which to learn the rules of being of public interest, for sure.

“[It was] brutal, if I am honest with you. Totally brutal.

“At first you think, ‘Oh, this is a bit glamorous,’ when someone is taking a picture of you buying ready-to-eat avocados and cigarettes at the off-licence, but soon enough you feel it begin to infiltrate your brain.”

In May, the Normal People star spoke on the I'm Grand Mam podcast about how he would be looking for love once lockdown was lifted.

He said: "Yeah, I'm definitely looking forward to dating again. I'm trying not to think of how different it's all going to be now that people have seen Normal People.

"I'm trying not to think of it being weird because I think, we've been in lockdown for months and I've had no opportunity to meet somebody new or being remotely intimate with anybody."

