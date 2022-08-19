Pat Stacey’s weekend TV preview: Dastardly deeds afoot in a dark Dublin comedy Bad Sisters

Sharon Horgan’s name in the credits of any series is always a good enough reason to give it a whirl — although you might experience a touch of déjà vu watching Bad Sisters (Apple TV+), a Dublin-set remake of the Flemish dark comedy series Clan, which was shown on Channel 4 under the title The Out-Laws.

Horgan, who wrote some of the scripts, stars as Eva, whose sisters are Ursula (Eva Birthistle), Bibi (Sarah Greene, sporting an eye patch), Becka (Eve Hewson) and Grace (Anne-Marie Duff).

They’ve gathered for the funeral of Grace’s husband John Paul (Claes Bang), a nasty piece of work who nobody will miss.

Sniffing around are the Claffin brothers (Brian Gleeson and Daryl McCormick), a pair of insurance company investigators who suspect John Paul’s death was no accident.

There are dual timelines, one following the Claffins’ sleuthing, the other covering the run-up to John Paul’s demise. Expect the 10 episodes, the first two available now, to be blacker than the sisters’ funeral outfits.

There’s more killing in Kleo (Netflix), a German series set just after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Jella Haase plays the eponymous spy, who’s intent on rubbing out everyone who betrayed her. It’s being compared to Killing Eve.

Let’s hope this refers to the great first season and not the terrible ones that followed it.

Our Lives (BBC1, 7.30pm), the series of self-contained half-hour documentaries, tells the extraordinary story of 33 Leeds families who came up with a novel way to overcome soaring property prices; they decided to build their own street of houses — a painstaking process that requires everyone to be in complete agreement at every stage of development.

Alex Brooker is a busy man tonight. Ahead of his weekly stint on The Last Leg (Channel 4, 10pm), he kicks off his new four-part series Hobby Man (Channel 4, 8pm), which is basically the Travel Man format with hobbies replacing holidays. He’s joined by Scarlett Moffatt to check out chess, birdwatching and home brewing.

The brilliant composer Danny Elfman’s name is known to most people for his long creative partnership with Tim Burton — he’s scored 17 of the director’s films — and for writing the theme tune of The Simpsons.

BBC Proms (BBC4, 8pm) showcases a brand new Burton piece called Wunderkammer, which translates as “cabinet of curiosities”, performed by the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain. They’ll also be playing George Gershwin’s magnificent Rhapsody in Blue.

Saturday

Paul Newman commissioned hundreds of hours of taped interviews for a planned autobiography that he never wrote. The actor burned the tapes — it seems he decided they were too revealing — but the transcripts survived.

Now, actor, director and novelist Ethan Hawke has turned them into the extraordinary six-part series The Last Movie Stars (Sky Documentaries, 9pm), which received rave reviews when it aired on HBO recently.

It’s an unsparingly honest, intimate look at the lives, careers and long marriage of Newman and his second wife Joanna Woodward, two hugely talented, intelligent, complex people, through film clips, archive footage (there are brutally unflattering home movies of Newman, always a heavy drinker, deep in his cups), talking heads and, most significantly, Newman and Woodward’s own words, which are spoken by George Clooney and Laura Linney.

This is unquestionably the series with which everything else on tonight — and maybe even this weekend — has to compete.

Into a landscape littered with psychological thrillers with supernatural undertones comes another one, Spanish series The Girl in the Mirror (Netflix).

Mireia Oriol plays Alma, a teenager who wakes up in hospital after a bus crash with no memory of what happened or indeed of anything about her past. She sets out to find some answers.

I didn’t stick with State of Happiness (BBC4, 9pm & 9.45pm), a drama about how the discovery of off-shore oil transforms a Norwegian community in the 1970s, but if you did, here’s the second season, set a few years later, when it becomes apparent safety is not on the list of most people’s main concerns.

Sunday

The death of Princess Diana 25 years ago continues to fascinate documentary makers. The four-part Investigating Diana: Death in Paris (Channel 4 9pm) ignores the conspiracy theories and tiresome tittle-tattle by the usual royal hangers-on. Instead, it looks at the police investigation and talks to officers who worked on it. Second episode tomorrow.

It should at least be preferable to The Princess (Sky Documentaries, on demand), which landed a few days ago but has absolutely nothing new to say.

There’s no shortage of fascinating new insights in the concluding part of the outstanding Afghanistan: Getting Out (BBC2 9pm).

Here, they come from Afghans backed by Washington, who were left feeling bitter and betrayed after America, having promised them westernisation, progress and protection, turned around and opened negotiations with the despicable Taliban.

But if it’s just a little light relief you want, you could do far worse than part two of Alan Carr’s Adventures with Agatha Christie (More4, 9pm). This week, Agatha nut Alan looks at what inspired her to create Miss Marple.