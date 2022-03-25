Pat Stacey’s weekend TV preview – Bridgerton returns, but minus its breakout star

We’ll leave it to future historians of popular culture to figure out why a ludicrous blend of Gossip Girl and Jane Austen fan fiction was, until Squid Game came along, Netflix’s most popular drama series ever.

But will this second season of Bridgerton hold its grip on viewers with breakout star Regé-Jean Page — the bookies’ current favourite to be the next James Bond — now out of the picture completely and his screen wife Phoebe Dynevor limited to cameos? Do you even care?

There’s not exactly a shortage of lengthy, mega-budget dramas on the streamers. Series that truly justify the description “epic” are harder to come by. Pachinko (Apple TV+) has all the necessary ingredients to live up to the billing.

Based on the 2017 novel by Manhattan-based author and journalist Min Jin Lee, and covering the period from 1910 to 1989, it tells the sweeping story of four generations of a Korean family who immigrate to Japan. Three episodes are there now, with the remaining five following weekly. It’s available with English subtitles or in a dubbed version.

A rescheduled episode of Unreported World (Channel 4, 7.30pm) that was supposed to air a few weeks ago focuses on the dire Covid situation in Sudan, which has only a few hundred thousand vaccine doses, donated by other countries, to treat a population of 12 million. To make matters worse, anti-vax misinformation is rampant on social media.

Season three of French crime drama The Crimson Rivers (More4, from 9pm) kicks off with a double bill. It’s an especially grisly case: a young couple are found naked and sewn together, back-to-back, with their throats slit. Honestly... what’s wrong with just shooting someone?

Defying the popular wisdom that the old-fashioned studio sitcom with a live audience is dead, Lee Mack’s Not Going Out (BBC1, 9.30pm) returns for its 12th run — minus the late Bobby Ball, who played Lee’s father. Needless to say, it finds a fittingly warm and funny way to acknowledge his passing.

Drugsland: Going Country (BBC3, 9.05pm) is a two-part investigation into how a particularly vicious, big-city criminal gang is spreading its poison into rural Devon.

Tomorrow

THE two-part documentary Chernobyl: The New Evidence (Channel 4, 7.30pm) has been outpaced by what’s happening around the old nuclear power plant right now. A former KGB agent reveals that the agency knew about the design flaws in the reactors even before the plant was built, yet no one in power heeded the warnings.

There are flavours of The Returned, Sliders and Stranger Things in new French science fiction drama Parallels (Disney+), which is suitable for a general audience — although probably not kids under 12.

Video of the Day

Expand Close French teenagers are lost in space and time in Disney’s Parallels / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp French teenagers are lost in space and time in Disney’s Parallels

A blip in the workings of the universe scatters a group of teenage friends into parallel worlds in different time zones, which raises the possibility of them meeting their older selves.

It’s a good night for vintage rockers. Bruce Springsteen: Live at the Paramount (Sky Arts, 8.30pm) features The Boss and the E Street Band ripping through the whole of Darkness on the Edge of Town in an empty theatre in Asbury Park, New Jersey, in 2009.

Elton John Night (BBC2, from 8.35pm) is a 75th birthday tribute featuring archive performances, live concerts and the 2010 documentary The Making of Elton John: Madman Across the Water (9.35pm).

The unique power of women’s rugby union, which has pushed hard to demolish a wall of cynicism, to provide role models for girls that they won’t find anywhere else is explored in the new documentary No Woman No Try (Amazon Prime Video). A great title, that.

Sunday

THE Falklands War — a 74-day conflict between Britain and Argentina for control of a tiny archipelago in the South Atlantic Ocean — saved Margaret Thatcher’s political neck and became the stuff of jingoistic legend.

One-off documentary Falklands War: The Untold Story (Channel 4, 9pm), featuring contributions from senior British officers and the men on the ground, lifts the lid on a chaotically handled campaign characterised by bad planning, incompetent commanders and interference from Thatcher that needlessly cost lives. The major revelation is that at one point the British task force was 10 minutes from defeat and ready to negotiate a surrender.

If you thought the end of Room to Improve meant a break from Sunday night property porn for a while, think again, for it’s the return of The Great House Revival (RTÉ1, 9.30pm). Not in my house it isn’t.

In the penultimate Peaky Blinders (BBC1, 9pm), Tommy decides, after several episodes of wheel-spinning, to attend to some unfinished business — and all it took was the death of his daughter and the news that he has an inoperable brain tumour.

Sticking closer to Len Deighton’s novel than the celebrated film version did, yet with a few additions of its own, The Ipcress File (UTV/ITV, 9pm) whisks Harry Palmer from a Pacific Island to Finland on the trail of the missing scientist. Excellent.

The Misinvestigations of Romesh Ranganathan (BBC2 NI, 11.15pm; other regions 9pm or 9.15pm) is further proof that the comedian is ridiculously overexposed.

He sets off to “solve” the mysterious death of Jimi Hendrix. Make it stop.

Should you find yourself unable to sleep, ​​​​​​The Academy Awards Live (Sky Showcase, 2am) should have you nodding off in no time.