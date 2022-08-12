Pat Stacey's weekend TV picks: Ukrainian crime drama is a first for All4 streamer

Tonight

Subtitled crime dramas are nothing new on Fridays. Hide and Seek (All4), however, has the distinction of being the first Ukrainian series to feature under the Walter Presents banner on Channel 4’s free streamer.

An award winner when shown in its own country in 2019, it stars Yuliya Abdel Fattakh and Vyacheslav Dovzhenko, who play mismatched detectives (aren’t they always) investigating the disappearance of multiple young children in a faded industrial town. Familiar-sounding fare given a poignant twist by the setting.

Prepare to be distressed by eight-part Hurricane Katrina drama Five Days at Memorial (Apple TV+). Based on a factual book by New York Times reporter Sheri Fink, it recounts what happened during a five-day period when thousands of people were trapped inside Memorial Medical Centre without power.

A criminal investigation followed. Vera Farmiga leads the cast as Anna Pou, one of the doctors faced with the difficult decision of which patients to treat first.

Covid-19 disruption reduced the current season of The Supervet: Noel Fitzpatrick (Channel 4, 8pm) to just four episodes.

In this final instalment, Noel needs to find the right implant to fix one-year-old golden retriever Bertie’s dislocated hip joint.

Season two of the frequently dark and envelope-pushing US comedy Ramy (Channel 4, 11.05pm & 11.40pm) arrives here three years after showing in the US.

Ramy (Ramy Youssef) is still trying to find enlightenment in New Jersey. Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali joins the cast as Ramy’s new spiritual guide.

If you don’t mind watching a channel you can’t pause or record, The Good Life: Secrets and Scandals (Channel 5, 9pm) has a few tasty nuggets from behind the scenes of the beloved sitcom.

Who could have guessed that Richard Briers detested his character Tom and considered him “selfish”, or that Paul Eddington, who played the Tory-voting Jerry but was left-leaning in real life, had to be persuaded to bow to the Queen when she attended the recording of an episode?

Tomorrow

Video of the Day

By his own admission, Gary Numan’s impulsive decision to retire in 1981 ruined his career. His return to Wembley Arena, the site of that premature farewell, 40 years later is captured in the fabulous documentary Gary Numan Resurrection (Sky Arts, 9pm).

Dave Grohl, Hans Zimmer and Numan’s wife Gemma are among the contributors to a warm but candid study of a unique artist.

Another musical anniversary is marked in Bob Marley Reimagined (BBC2, 9pm), a tribute concert at the Town Hall, Birmingham, a venue the late reggae great first played 50 years ago.

Recorded last month, it features Marley’s grandson Skip, Ruby Turner and JP Cooper breathing fresh life into old favourites like Exodus and Is This Love.

There’s a chance tonight to compare celebrity travelogues now with how they used to be a few decades ago. New series Griff’s Canadian Adventure (Channel 4, 9pm) showcases Griff Rhys Jones’ less grumpy side as he jollies his way across the country’s immense wilderness.

Personally, I’d be happier revisiting Clive James: Postcard from Paris (BBC4, 10.35pm), first shown in 1989. He meets up again with the writers, actresses and models he knew when he first visited and fell in love with the city in the 1960s.

If you’re desperate with excitement about the imminent Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, which arrives next Sunday, Enter the House of the Dragon (Sky Atlantic, 9pm) features Sue Perkins sitting down with fellow celebrity GoT superfans you’ve probably never heard of to yammer on about what we can expect.

Sunday

If ever there was a title that does exactly what it says on the tin, it has to be Marriage (BBC1, 9pm). This four-part drama (episode two airs tomorrow) stars Sean Bean and Nicola Walker as suburban couple Ian and Emma, who’ve got into the habit of keeping their personal pain and disappointments locked away from one another

Returning from holiday, they have to readjust to changes in their lives, including Ian being made redundant and their daughter turning up with her new boyfriend. Expect a low-key tale with Pinteresque pauses.

Agatha Christie fan Alan Carr embarks on a dream travelogue

Agatha Christie fan Alan Carr embarks on a dream travelogue

On a lighter note, Alan Carr’s Adventures with Agatha Christie (More4, 9pm) finds the likeable comedian, an avid reader of Christie’s mysteries, landing a dream gig as he scoots around significant locations, including the author’s holiday home and the island that inspired And Then There Were None.

President Joe Biden suffered a blast of criticism over the cack-handed Afghanistan withdrawal, but as the two-part series Afghanistan: Getting Out (BBC2, 9pm) shows, numerous previous administrations were frustrated in their efforts to end the war.

A Very British Way of Torture (Channel l4, 10pm) reveals that Britain’s shameful campaign against the Mau Mau rebellion in the 1950s was even more brutal than the history books say.

There are more tales of colonial bloodshed in part two of the excellent India 1947: Partition in Colour (Channel 4, 9pm).