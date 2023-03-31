Pat Stacey’s weekend TV picks: Teenage girls electrify the world in Amazon series The Power

Toni Collette leads the adult cast of new miniseries The Power, in which every teenage girl in the world acquires the power to shoot electricity from their hands

TOP WEEKEND PICK

THE POWER

Amazon Prime Video, streaming now

What would be the long-term consequences if every teenage girl suddenly developed the power to generate and control electricity using just their hands? This is the fantastic, in both senses of the word, premise of this nine-part miniseries based on a high-concept 2016 novel by Naomi Alderman. It initially focuses on four girls from very different backgrounds and facing very different challenges as they try to come to terms with their abilities, but branches out to tell a bigger story. Adult cast members include the wonderful Toni Collette (right) as the mayor of Seattle and the mother of one of the girls.

Friday

WOULD I LIE TO YOU?

BBC1, 9pm

Unlike other panel shows, this never feels like a tiresome competition between stand-ups trying to show they’re the funniest person in the room. Non-comedian guests are given space and time to shine. This week’s are former Blue Peter presenter Sarah Greene and ex-rugby player Ugo Monye.

ASTRID: MURDER IN PARIS

More4, 9pm

Second season of the mismatched detectives series with Sara Mortensen as the eponymous autistic criminal records clerk and Lola Dewaere as the muddle-headed DI Coste.

DRIFT: PARTNERS IN CRIME

Sky Atlantic, 9pm & 10pm

After a brush with death, the bickering detective siblings follow the conspiracy trail back to Munich in the all-action German thriller that’s more brawn than brain.

THE LATE LATE SHOW

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Ryan Tubridy hosts his last ever Late Late country music special. The usual suspects include Daniel O’Donnell, Margo, Philomena Begley, TR Dallas and Nathan Carter. Can’t see Claire Byrne in a cowboy hat, can you?

LATE NIGHT LYCETT

Channel 4, 10pm

Having raised his profile with the David Beckham money-burning stunt, the excellent comedian and scourge of big brands gets his own topical chat and comedy show. Definitely one to catch.

Saturday

FRANK SINATRA NIGHT

BBC2, from 7.35pm

You could easily fill several nights with Ol’ Blue Eyes, who spread himself equally successfully across live concerts, TV shows and movies. It kicks off with A Man and His Music, a 1967 TV special in which he’s joined by another great, Ella Fitzgerald, and bossa nova guitarist Antonio Carlos Jobim. Frank Sinatra at the Royal Festival Hall (8.25pm) is a concert from 1970. It’s followed by the 1998 documentary The Voice of the Century (9.20pm), which touches on his four marriages, his business interests and his alleged Mafia connections. You can’t really have a Sinatra night without one of his films. The choice here is 1956’s High Society (10.55pm), co-starring Bing Crosby and Grace Kelly.

SHAQ

Sky Documentaries, 9pm

A massive documentary — four one-hour episodes — befitting a massive man: American basketball player Shaquille O’Neal, who stands 7ft 1in and weighs 23 stone. The first episode concentrates on his early life as the child of a military family.

MAGPIE MURDERS

BBC1, 9.15pm

The prolific Anthony Horowitz adapts his own novel into a six-part murder mystery. Two mysteries, really. In the present day, book editor Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville) acquires an unfinished manuscript by a bestselling author. Cleverly, the story contained in the manuscript, a 1950s-set tale featuring sleuth Atticus Pund (Tim McMullan), unfolds in parallel.

LEGENDS OF WELSH SPORT: GARETH BALE

BBC One, 11.45pm

The second of the night’s sporting profiles looks at the greatest Welsh footballer of the modern era, whose achievements include five Champions League wins with Real Madrid and leading his country to its first World Cup finals since 1958.

Expand Close Claire Byrne takes a break from the day job to host a new quiz / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Claire Byrne takes a break from the day job to host a new quiz

Sunday

DIY SOS: THE BIG BUILD

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

The best of RTÉ’s versions of well-known British formats, thanks in no small measure to the warmth and empathy of presenter Baz Ashmawy, who’s really found his métier with this touching and uplifting series. This week, he and the team help former firefighter Pa Berry, who suffered extensive injuries in the line of duty, and his partner Nicky, and their three young children, complete their home renovation.

IRELAND’S SMARTEST

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Claire Byrne takes a break from current affairs to host something hopefully a bit brighter and breezier: a new general knowledge quiz.

Video of the Day

CORNWALL WITH SIMON REEVE

BBC2, 9pm

Going back to Cornwall, which he last visited in the summer of 2020, he finds a less cheery picture: food banks, people struggling to afford the basics, and a chronic housing shortage that’s been exacerbated by a rise in holiday rentals.

GREAT EXPECTATIONS

BBC One, 9pm

Prepare to have our expectations defied as Mrs Gargery gives S&M fan Mr Pumblechook a whipping, Miss Havisham gets stoned on opium and Pip gets an 18th birthday present: a prostitute to play with.

KIN

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Cracks are starting to show in the Kinsella family as Bren’s poisonous influence affects everyone and pushes Michael into taking sides.