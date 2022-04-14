Pat Stacey: There’s never been so much TV, but it’s never been more expensive to watch

IT’S human nature for some people to take an interest in certain things only when they’re directly affected by them. It’s also human nature for some people to misunderstand things that are pretty straightforward.

The arrival of Virgin Media More, a new channel that launched on Tuesday and is available only to the company’s subscribers, affects every viewer in the country in one way or the other.

If you take your television service from Virgin Media, you’ll be able to enjoy Irish first-look exclusives such as the ITV series Holding — based on Graham Norton’s novel — and The Ipcress File, as well as the upcoming second season of the excellent documentary series The Garda: Inside the K.

But if you take your television from Sky or Saorview, you won’t. Presumably, all three series will be shown on Virgin Media 1 at some point; for now, though, they’re off-limits to anyone who isn’t a Virgin Media customer.

It’s simple, really. Nonetheless, there was plenty of misunderstanding on Twitter (well, where else would it be?), even though the broadcaster had been publicising its new channel on that very platform for weeks before the launch.

“How can we view it if not a Virgin Media Customer? Can we watch it on Player?”

“When is it going to be on a channel Sky customers can watch? Thought that as we have Virgin channels we could get to see it also?”

“I can’t see Virgin Media More on Sky Ireland channels. Any advice?”

There were many more tweets along these lines, as well as a few expressing a sort of proprietorial anger. To read some of the comments, you’d swear the company had perpetrated a grievous wrong on viewers by denying them access to something that was their God-given right to have, when in fact all it’s doing is something nearly all commercial broadcasters have begun doing.

Companies offering exclusive content to their own customers is common practice. Sky has been doing it for years now.

Video of the Day

Unless you’re a Sky subscriber, you don’t get to watch premier channels like Sky Atlantic — home of Succession, Westworld and Game of Thrones — or Sky Documentaries.

Funnily enough, this doesn’t seem to have crossed the minds of the many Sky customers complaining on Twitter about being shut out from Virgin Media More.

These aren’t public service broadcasters like RTÉ or BBC, which have a responsibility to the public. They’re big, commercial enterprises owned by even bigger commercial enterprises (Virgin Media belongs to British-Dutch-American multinational Liberty Global), and big commercial enterprises are in the broadcasting business to make money, not to make friends.

Virgin Media More is just the latest example of the Balkanisation of television, something that’s been going on for years. It arguably began in earnest with Sky’s sports and movie channels, but it continued with the spread of channels specialising in a single genre.

Scroll down through your EPG (electronic programming guide) and you’ll see channels dedicated to science-fiction, horror, comedy, drama, crime drama, vintage TV and films, cookery, home improvement, nature, reality shows, game shows and religion.

The big four streamers — Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ — have been joined by others, including Britbox (unavailable in Ireland), which offers classic BBC, ITV and Channel 4 shows, as well as exclusive new content, and the free Talking Pictures TV catch-up service TPTV Encore.

On top of this, public service broadcasters, including RTÉ, have begun making content exclusively for streaming, which arguably shuts out the minority of people who don’t own computers and don’t use the internet.

Balkanisation is only going to increase, and the more fragmented television becomes, the more costly it becomes — and no longer just for the luxuries.

It’s not a simple question of which streamer(s) to subscribe to anymore; we now have to decide which basic television provider best suits our needs.

The irony is that, while we’ve never had so much television to choose from, and maybe even have too much television to choose from, it’s never been harder or more expensive to make a choice.